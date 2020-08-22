Latest News
Reconciliation council chooses six deputies and over 40 members
Spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation Fraidoon Khwazoon confirmed Saturday that six deputies and more than 40 members have been appointed to the body that was established in May.
Sources said the newly-appointed deputies are council head Abdullah Adbullah’s election campaign running mates Enayatullah Babur Farahmand and Asadullah Saadati; State Minister for Peace Affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, as well as Ata-ur-Rahman Saleem and Din Mohammad, two members of the now defunct High Peace Council, and a woman who would be introduced by the Presidential Palace.
“More than 40 people have been introduced. The list was finalized and is waiting for the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation to officially announce the structure,” Fraidoon Khwazoon said.
This development comes three months after the council was established following a power-sharing agreement between political rivals Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani following months of post-election discord.
In addition to the six deputies, an additional 40-plus members were selected for the leadership committee of the council which is tasked with pursuing issues around the peace process.
While names have not yet been released, sources indicate all those appointed are prominent members of society and are all proponents of peace.
This comes after the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban this week to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations; aimed at finding a political settlement to end the long-term conflict in the war-weary country.
Khalilzad said that there is no legitimate reason to delay the talks.
The Taliban, however, disputes this and has stated it will start negotiations once all the remaining 320 prisoners it has listed are released.
Although Ghani signed the release order of these prisoners almost two weeks ago, the process has stalled after the government on Wednesday suspended the release process.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that his country hoped that “these issues will not become new obstacles to the launch of peaceful dialogue and will be resolved in the near future.”
She added that an early launch of intra-Afghan negotiations is in the interest of both the people of Afghanistan and the country’s foreign partners.
Afghanistan registers 59 new COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced that 59 new positive cases of Coronavirus were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Herat (21), Balkh (11), Nangarhar (1), Kunar (1), and Nuristan (1) provinces.
It brings the total infections to 37,953 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, according to the ministry data, no COVID-19 patient died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as well as no patient has been recovered at this time.
The ministry added that currently there are 8578 active cases in the country.
It is noteworthy that the MoPH has tested 100,679 samples in the COVID-19 testing centers.
The data indicates that so far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.
Afghanistan reopens schools, considers mobile monitoring teams
Afghan envoy says refugees in Iran will get ID’s, electronic passports
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Iran, Ghafour Lewal, said Saturday that Afghan refugees in Iran would be legalized.
Lewal, who met with Iranian officials said the refugees would be issued ID cards and electronic passports by Afghan officials.
“A team from Afghanistan has traveled to Iran to work on the identity of refugees, issue ID cards for them and also electronic passports.”
According to Iran’s national news agency IRNA, Lewal said a comprehensive strategy document had also been signed between the two countries which related to economic, trade and investment relations.
Iran is hosting about three million Afghan refugees – both documented and undocumented – and although Afghanistan and Iran have close trade ties, the refugee issue has raised concerns in the past.
In May, residents in the Gulran district in Herat province, which borders Iran, said Iranian officials had tortured and thrown more than 50 Afghan immigrants into a river so as to stop them from entering the country illegally.
Residents said the group of immigrants had crossed into Iran in search of work before being captured by Iranian border guards and later pushed into the Harirud river shared by both Afghanistan and Iran.
A large number of refugees in Iran are second or third generation Afghans living in the country.
According to the UNHCR, approximately 97 percent of the refugees live in urban and semi-urban areas, while the remaining three percent live in 20 refugee settlements which are managed by UNHCR’s main government counterpart, the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs (BAFIA) of the Ministry of Interior.
In recent years, however, the government of Iran has gradually been introducing policies conducive to solutions for refugees and the attainment of rights for the Afghan population living in Iran, enhancing access to education, health, and livelihood services to refugees with minimal financial aid from the international community.
