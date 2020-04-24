Recitation of the Holy Quran with visual text; first time ever in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2020)

Visualized recitation of all the Holy Quran by the world’s top reciter, Professor Abdul Kabir Heydari, along with Dari Persian translation, has been recorded and will be broadcasted on Ariana International Television Network during the holy month of Ramadan.

It has been recorded in high quality with the financial support of Ariana International Television Network.

This visual recitation is scheduled to be broadcast on Ariana TV and YouTube channel during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning that it marks the first time that the recitation of the entire Holy Quran has been prepared and translated by Ariana TV with excellent Persian translation and high quality.