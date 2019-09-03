Recent Attacks Show ‘Taliban’s Reluctance’ to Peace

(Last Updated On: September 3, 2019)

A number of Presidential candidates said on Tuesday that the Taliban’s recent attacks in populated areas show that the militant group is not interested in peace and ending of war in Afghanistan.

According to the candidates, the Taliban militant group want to gain more benefit at the negotiating table by orchestrating complex attacks in Kunduz, Baghlan, and the capital Kabul.

Meanwhile, the candidates blame Afghan government for having a weak position about peace talks, saying, as a result, the Taliban are trying to impose their demands on America.

“The two sides are trying to show their strength; therefore, fighting has increased,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami and a presidential candidate emphasizes that withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is the only solution to the Afghan conflict.

“A free and independent Afghanistan is the only solution. Afghanistan must be neutral and not dependent on any foreign country. People should be able to determine their future and their government,” Hekmatyar said at a campaign gathering.

At the same time, the UN Envoy Tadamichi Yamamoto in a statement calls for an end to violence in Afghanistan.

“I urge all members of the international community to continue to help put an end to this violence and support the progress made in building the foundations for a stable and lasting peace,” UN statement said,” I urge all parties, here in Afghanistan and abroad, to seize any opportunity for peace and come together in meaningful negotiations.”