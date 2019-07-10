RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting Held in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2019)

The Second RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting in 2019 and the Inauguration Ceremony of the RECCA Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) was held on Wednesday at the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

High-level officials from the Afghan government and heads of the diplomatic mission in Kabul participated at the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman emphasized that regional cooperation is needed for economic growth.

He also spoke about the link between peace, development, and connectivity and provided an overview of the regional cooperation efforts and progress made recently under RECCA.

Mr. Zaman highlighted the important role of RCCI in trade expansion and investment promotion in the wider RECCA region.

On his turn, the Yadgarkhoja Shadmanov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Afghanistan said that his country is interested to expand its economic relation with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will open a huge exhibition in Afghanistan in the near future.

At the same event, Muqadasa Yourish, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce said that we want to have economic growth at the region and in order to reach to this goal we will pave the ground for the private sector and will increase our relations with the regional countries.

Atiqullah Nusrat, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment called on the member states of RECCA to provide the opportunity for the private sector to implement the projects.