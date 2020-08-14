Latest News
RB Leipzig reach CL Semi-final just 11 years after its formation
RB Leipzig, the German football club, defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history.
After a goalless half, Dani Olmo scored for the German side ahead but Atletico’s substitute Joao Felix leveled the tie from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.
The match was seemingly going to the extra time, however, in the 88th minute, the American right-back Tyler Adams scored the late winner for Leipzig, taking them to the semi-final round of 19/20 Champions League season.
Leipzig established by Red Bull will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final next week.
Julian Nagelsmann, the Leipzig’s coach said, “Games against Thomas [PSG’s coach] are always very interesting because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atletico. Then we will play a very good game.”
In other CL matches in 1-8 round, FC Barcelona will face FC Bayern Munich tonight, August 14th.
The Champions League’s final is scheduled to take place on August 23 in Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.
Gov’t begins release of final batch of Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government has begun releasing the final batch of 400 controversial Taliban prisoners, a step advancing to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
The government freed 80 prisoners out of 400 “hard-core” inmates on Thursday from Pule Charkhi jail in Kabul, Javid Faisal, a spokesman of the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) confirmed.
On Monday, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani signed a decree to pardon and release the 400 Taliban inmates.
The government agreed to release the prisoners after Ghani called for a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan yesterday released 80 Taliban convicts out of the 400 that the Consultative Loya Jirga sanctioned for release to speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire,” Javid Faisal said.
The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan yesterday released 80 Taliban convicts out of the 400 that the Consultative Loya Jirga sanctioned for release to speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire. https://t.co/3sALowcngz
— Javid Faisal (@Javidfaisal) August 14, 2020
In footage shared by the ONSC, the Taliban prisoners admitted that they were involved in organized crimes including murder and kidnapping.
“I was imprisoned for being a member of the Taliban and charged with murder, and I want a lasting ceasefire and peace in the country,” Mohammad Sharif a freed Taliban prisoner told Ariana News.
Mohamad Anwar, another released inmate said, “I was imprisoned for kidnapping. I call on my elders to bring an enduring peace in the country.”
The move was as a part of the US-Taliban deal which was signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29 in order to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.
This comes as US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks were scheduled to start in Doha next week.
However, the Afghan negotiating team, led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, has not left Kabul for Doha.
Meanwhile, a member of the team says that they would leave Kabul for Doha in the middle of next week.
Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the negotiating team meanwhile stated: “The delegation has made all the preparations and it will travel to Doha in the middle of next week.”
COVID-19
Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Russia reported 5,065 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing its nationwide tally to 912,823, the fourth highest caseload in the world.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis response center said 114 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,498.
This comes as the Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, August 11th, that his country has succeeded to develop a vaccine that “forms stable cell and antibody immunity” against the COVID-19.
Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said: “As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered.”
The vaccine still has to complete final trials but Russia’s move could pave the way for mass vaccination.
Reuters reported that the vaccine’s approval by the health ministry comes before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.
Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching the virus to observe the vaccine’s effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.
The worldwide cases of Coronavirus reached 20,924,603 with the U.S. topping the list by 5,254,171 cases followed by Brazil with 3,224,876 and India with 2,461,190.
Out of 20,924,603 cases around the world, 759,716 of them died so far while 12,999,228 others have recovered.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
An advisor to President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday at a Youth Day event that Taliban infiltrators and fighters have established a firm footprint in Kabul and many live as ordinary civilians.
Waheed Omar, Ghani’s Senior Advisor and Director General of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs said sustainable peace is not expected to be gained through just a political agreement and in turn urged pro-government elements to lay the foundation for long-lasting peace and security.
“There are a lot of Taliban infiltrators in Kabul. They live like normal civilians, but they are infiltrators and forces of the Taliban,” said Omar at a conference in Kabul marking International Youth Day.
Abdullah Abdullah the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also sent a message to delegates attending the event and said: “Although there are threats against Afghanistan, the current opportunities must be used for peace.”
As momentum gathers over the possibility of intra-Afghan negotiations, critics have raised their voices over a number of issues relating to the way forward.
Nasrullah Arsalaei, former head of the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said: “Peace efforts should not cost the achievements of the last two decades. Government and political institutions and structures should be preserved.”
Another critic was Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs. She said: “We are going to a short-term peace deal, through which we will not reach permanent peace.”
This comes as US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks are scheduled to start in Doha next week.
However, the Afghan negotiating team, led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, has not left Kabul for Doha.
The team was initially meant to leave on Wednesday but then their departure was delayed by a day. However, on Thursday the team had still not left.
This comes after concerns were raised on Wednesday that the journalists expected to travel to Doha with the negotiating team were denied visas for Qatar.
However, a source said Thursday this issue was being worked on.
Once talks start, representatives of a number of countries and international agencies are to remotely monitor the negotiations.
