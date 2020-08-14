RB Leipzig reach CL Semi-final just 11 years after its formation

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2020)

RB Leipzig, the German football club, defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

After a goalless half, Dani Olmo scored for the German side ahead but Atletico’s substitute Joao Felix leveled the tie from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.

The match was seemingly going to the extra time, however, in the 88th minute, the American right-back Tyler Adams scored the late winner for Leipzig, taking them to the semi-final round of 19/20 Champions League season.

Leipzig established by Red Bull will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final next week.

Julian Nagelsmann, the Leipzig’s coach said, “Games against Thomas [PSG’s coach] are always very interesting because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atletico. Then we will play a very good game.”

In other CL matches in 1-8 round, FC Barcelona will face FC Bayern Munich tonight, August 14th.

The Champions League’s final is scheduled to take place on August 23 in Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.