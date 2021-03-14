Sport
Rashid’s 11 wickets help Afghanistan level series against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket haul in test cricket to help his side beat Zimbabwe by six wickets for a series-levelling win in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan chased down a target of 108 against the African nation in the final session of the match to end on a draw in the two-match series.
The 22-year-old Rashid, who had taken 11 wickets against Bangladesh in 2019, picked up 7-137 in the second innings against Zimbabwe for a match haul of 11-325.
Playing their sixth test match, the Afghans posted 545-4, their highest ever total, before captain Asghar Afghan declared their first innings.
That was built on the first double hundred by an Afghanistan player when Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 200 not out. The skipper made 164.
Reuters reported Afghanistan seemed headed for quick revenge for losing inside two days in the opening test when they dismissed Zimbabwe for 287 in the first innings and reduced them to 142-7 in the second after enforcing the follow-on.
But Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who remained unbeaten on 151, and Donald Tiripano showed fight to add 187 for the eighth wicket and help Zimbabwe avoid an innings defeat.
Rashid broke the resistance with his sixth wicket of the innings and he denied Tiripano a maiden test hundred when he trapped him lbw for 95 shortly before the lunch break, reported Reuters.
Rashid also removed number 11 batsman Victor Nyauchi, before he had scored, as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 365 in their second innings.
Latest News
Williams and Tiripano frustrate Zim’s bid to beat Afghanistan
Sean Williams hundred leads superb Zimbabwe fightback vs Afghanistan to leave second Test in balance
Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams scored a solid hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century which delayed Afghanistan’s victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, AFP reported
This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm, AFP reported.
Williams and Tiripano kept the game alive and there could now be an intriguing fifth day in a Test match that Afghanistan have been in control of ever since posting 545-5 declared in their first innings.
Zimbabwe tumbled from 133-1 to 287 all out in their first innings and then stuttered following-on but a great escape could yet be on.
Sport
Hassina Akbar wins Kabul Women’s Chess tournament
The National Chess Federation held a successful chess tournament for women at the Kabul Serena Hotel this week to mark International Women’s Day.
According to the federation Hassina Akbar won first place in the tournament which was held according to Swiss regulations, the federation said.
Twelve women participated and Lida Hamrah and Marwa Hakim won second and third place respectively.
Prizes were awarded to the top six players.
Sport
Ahmed Shah Pakteen becomes first on-field Test umpire from Afghanistan
The first Test Tuesday between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe was a big day for Ahmed Shah Pakteen, who became the first Afghan to be an on-field umpire in a Test match.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakteen made his debut as an international cricket umpire in January 2017. He has previously stood in 15 ODIs and 20 T20Is.
In March 2019, Pakteen became the first Afghan to be a TV umpire during the only Test between Afghanistan and Ireland. Ten months later, in January 2020, he became the first Afghan umpire at an ICC main event when he officiated at the Men’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, ESPN reported.
While there is no Afghan representation in the 12-member elite panel of umpires (the highest category), there are four in the international panel: apart from Pakteen, there are Ahmed Shah Durrani, Bismillah Jan Shinwari and Izatullah Safi.
The ongoing Test also marked a debut in Tests for Durrani, who became the second Afghan – after Pakteen – to be a TV umpire in the longest format.
Pakteen’s debut now means that Ireland is the only full-member nation to not field an on-field umpire yet, ESPN reported.
Ireland have played three Tests so far, and the only official from their country has been Mark Hawthorne, who was the TV umpire in their debut Test, against Pakistan in 2018 .
