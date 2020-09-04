Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb to head directly to IPL in UAE from Caribbean

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2020)

Six key Afghan cricket players will extend their stay in the Caribbean until the Caribbean Premier League wraps up on September 10.

This clashes with the Afghan Shpageeza T20 League, which starts on Sunday, September 6. in Kabul.

The six players are Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan.

This comes after discussions between Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt and ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai.

The CPL’s chief operating officer Pete Rusell said in a press release on Friday the league understands the importance of the Shpageeza Cricket League for the ACB.

“We truly appreciate the Chairman of the ACB allowing these six Afghan players to stay at the Hero CPL until its conclusion. Afghan players have had a huge impact on our competition, both this season and in previous years, and we are very grateful to have them with us until the final on 10 September.”

Rashid, the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world, represents Barbados Tridents who have been knocked out of contention for a semifinal berth. Mujeeb, the No. 2 ranked T20I bowler, will be able to play for Jamaica Tallawahs who have made it to the semifinals, as have St Lucia Zouks who have three Afghanistan players in their ranks – Nabi, Zahir and Zadran. Naveen’s team Guyana Amazon Warriors complete the semi-finals lineup.

According to ESPN, the ACB was originally meant to fly the six players to Kabul on a charter plane.

However, with most countries in the Caribbean closing their borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Trinidad and Tobago, the ACB faced logistical challenges in arranging the charter.

ESPN reported it is believed that out of the six Afghanistan players Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb will head directly to the UAE to participate in the IPL.

With the IPL imposing a mandatory six-day quarantine, the ACB conceded that the three players would not have enough time to join their franchises if they were to participate in the Shapageeza League.

But the other Afghanistan players will travel to Kabul on September 12 and participate in the Shpageeza League.