Rashid Khan to miss first test match against Zimbabwe: ACB
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that former captain Rashid Khan is a doubt ahead of their Test series against Zimbabwe, which begins next Tuesday.
According to the ACB, the leg-spinner is battling a finger injury and is presently undergoing treatment.
“National team’s spin-bowler Rashid Khan is likely to miss first Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe due to a finger injury on his bowling arm,” read a statement from ACB.
“Khan was injured during his stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he played for Lahore Qalandars Franchise. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan is under treatment by the relevant health officials in UAE and the final call on his inclusion in the first Test will be taken after a reassessment of his injury on 28th February.”
The Afghanistan Test squad for the Zimbabwe series features a host of new faces, with Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Saleem Safi and Zia Ur Rahman Akbar all without a Test cap to their names.
Sayed Ahmad Shirzad also has no Test experience, but the medium pacer has featured in two ODIs and four T20Is since his debut in early 2019.
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Leonardo Barbosa Paes Barreto has claimed that he threw his fight against Afghan fighter Ahmad Wali Hotak on February 11, after being threatened by a gunman in Kabul, the MMA Fighting reported.
The match was held on February 11 at the Ghazi Stadium in Kabul.
Hotak managed to knock out Barbosa in the second round of the fight.
But later, Barbosa said on Facebook that he was approached by an armed man in the locker room and threatened.
The MMA Fighting reported that the Facebook post has been set as private after Barbosa received several messages from “aggressive” Afghan people calling him a “liar.”
Barbosa told MMA Fighting that a man entered his locker room that evening and “started screaming things” in his native language.
Barbosa couldn’t understand a word he was saying. He did understand the message, however, when this man allegedly showed him he was carrying a gun.
The Brazilian said he later spotted the man “in the VIP area during the fight, real close to the cage.”
“He kept screaming, extremely aggressive. He got closer to the cage in between rounds and started saying something similar to what he had said in the locker room, only more aggressive. I was winning the fight, I won the first round well, my opponent had a broken nose and needed surgery the next day, and I think I would have won, but I felt unable to do anything in that fight,” Barbosa said.
“And then that happened. I threw the fight,” he admits.
“I came back different for the second round, a series of things were going through my mind. I have a son, I have a family. Him killing me wasn’t my biggest fear because the repercussion would be huge, but I don’t know, people there are a bit complicated. It’s complicated, really. That region is still at war, there are terrorist attacks going on and people are kind of used to that now. A car exploded while I was there and they simply isolated the street, the army put a detour to another street and that’s it,” he stated.
Barbosa stated in a video message that Wali Hotak should not be blamed for what happened in the locker room.
“My opponent Hotak was not to blame for what happened, that fan was crazy,” Barbosa said.
He added: “I know the Afghan people do not agree on this type of attitude and that we will do the rematch and we are going to give the show that the TGFC event deserves and the public deserves,” he noted.
“I wait for the date of rematch,” Barbosa stated.
Hotak, however, denied Barbosa’s claims, calling it a “rumor.” He stated that he won the fight.
The TGFC officials also denied the report. However, they stated the rematch would be held in Dubai.
Afghan taekwondo team heads to Uzbekistan in lead up to Olympics
A group of six taekwondo athletes left Kabul on Tuesday for Uzbekistan in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
The group will take part in a training camp in Uzbekistan before competing in the Asian Games, which will be hosted by Jordan in three months.
This contest will be part of the qualifying rounds for teams that will go through to the Olympics.
The Afghan team comprises four men and two women – who have less than six months for final preparations for the Olympics if they are selected.
The 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
