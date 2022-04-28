Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase for Gujarat Titans after Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik took his first IPL five-for on Wednesday.

Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai, AFP reported.

Tewatia hit the first six followed by a single and Rashid then smacked three sixes in four balls off South African left-arm quick Marco Jansen.

The left-right batting pair of Tewatia and Rashid put on an unbeaten stand of 59 off 24 deliveries to fire Gujarat, one of the two new teams, to the top of the 10-team IPL table.