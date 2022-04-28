Sport
Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase for Gujarat Titans after Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik took his first IPL five-for on Wednesday.
Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai, AFP reported.
Tewatia hit the first six followed by a single and Rashid then smacked three sixes in four balls off South African left-arm quick Marco Jansen.
The left-right batting pair of Tewatia and Rashid put on an unbeaten stand of 59 off 24 deliveries to fire Gujarat, one of the two new teams, to the top of the 10-team IPL table.
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
Rashid Khan became one of three fastest spinners to reach 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
The Afghan spinner, who is playing for Gujrat Titans in his sixth season of the Indian Premier League, reached the 100th-wicket mark in the league when he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iye.
Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equaling Indian spinners Amit Mishra and Ashish Nehra for the record.
With this, Rashid became the third-fastest player in the history of the tournament to reach the three-figure mark.
Overall, Sri Lanka’s former fast bowler Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches). India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows him (in 81 matches).
Rashid had begun his IPL career with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing for the side in five seasons.
He went on to become one of the key members of the team and emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket during his time at the franchise.
However, he was released by Sunrisers and the newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans picked him for 15 crore Indian rupees ($1.9 million)
Rashid also made his captaincy debut in the IPL in Titans’ previous game, where his 21-ball 40 helped the side beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets.
IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday visited Afghan and Ukrainian cyclists who are currently living and training in Switzerland.
Samira Asghari, IOC member from Afghanistan, joined Bach and the Ukrainian delegation during their visit to the 23 athletes who joined the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.
“It was moving to meet and hear from the Ukrainian athletes who are affected by the terrible war in their country. There are dozens of cyclists and hundreds of Ukrainian athletes in other sports who can continue participating in international competitions through the help of the IOC and many stakeholders of the Olympic Movement like the UCI. I want to thank all of them,” said Bach.
“It was particularly touching to see that Ukrainian and Afghan athletes are both benefiting from the solidarity of the Olympic Movement. This reflects the true Olympic spirit. We will continue supporting Ukrainian and Afghan athletes in the same way as we support other members of the global Olympic Community who are affected by war and aggression,” he said.
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper Rashid Khan was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.
In a post-match discussion, Rashid said: “It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility.”
Rashid went on to say the team wanted two batters to score big. “I just had a discussion with (David) Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.”
David Miller’s sensational knock of 94 was well paired with Rashid’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as they chased a target of 170.
This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans but the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL board with 10 points.
