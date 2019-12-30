Rashid Khan Shines in BBL as Adelaide Strikers Defeat Melbourne Renegades

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

Rashid Khan, an Afghan cricket star, was crowned as the man of the match as Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid Khan secured 25 runs out of 16 balls and he took two wickets for his team as well.

Melbourne Renegades has not won a single match in this season so far and it witnessed its fourth loss but the team still has to play 10 more matches in the league.

Renegades captain Aaron Finch played a sensible knock and didn’t showcase power hitting. He reached his fifty off 38 balls which includes one four and one six. But soon he became the victim of brain shade by Rashid Khan.

Aaron Finch on his 39th ball of the inning took a single and was run out by Rashid Khan. After this Renegades’ line-up collapsed and Adelaide Strikers won the match.

The Strikers won the match by 18 runs. With this win, Adelaide Strikes climbed on to the top of the points table and the defending champions Melbourne Renegades are still looking for their first win in this season.