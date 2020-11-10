Latest News
Rashid Khan set to return to Sussex for next year’s Blast
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan will return to county cricket in 2021 after signing a contract to play for Sussex in the T20 Blast.
The world’s number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two summers in Hove after joining the Sharks in 2018.
Rashid had been set to play for Sharks T20 skipper Luke Wright’s side again this year, but it was mutually agreed he would miss the 2020 Vitality Blast due to his overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League.
But the Afghan super-star cricketer says he is excited about returning to Sussex next year and playing for their loyal fans.
“I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast. Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon,” said Rashid in an official statement.
The leg spinner recently passed the impressive milestone of 300 T20 wickets at the age of just 22 and showed his world-class ability in this year’s IPL taking 20 wickets in 16 appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a staggering economy rate of just 5.37 runs per over.
“To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team’s wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome,” said Sussex T20 head coach, James Kirtley
“We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rashid is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game,” he added.
Featured
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.
Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”.
According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.
According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.
Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.
Latest News
Danish calls on US to revise Afghan peace process
As peace talks continued in Doha and the war intensified in a number of provinces, second vice president Sarwar Danish on Monday called for a revision and evaluation of the Afghan peace talks with the Taliban by the new US administration.
“We thank all countries who supported the peace process, especially the US, and hope this process undergoes a thorough revision and all sides continue their support in a more responsible way based on the existing realities,” said Danish.
Speaking at an event in Kabul he said the lack of flexibility by the Taliban have caused the Doha negotiations to stall.
“Taliban’s inflexibility is the main cause of existing stalemate in Doha talks,” Danish said.
According to Danish government has released more than 6,000 Taliban prisoners since the Doha agreement, but some of them have returned to the battlefields.
“People of Afghanistan have lost their trust in the peace process and blame the Afghan government for the release of Taliban prisoners while most of the released prisoners have rejoined battlegrounds,” Danish added.
Meanwhile, Danesh said that the US and Taliban agreement as the basis for the ongoing talks in Doha is not acceptable for the Afghan government.
“We did not sign this agreement, were not a side to it, did not approve it, and have no legal responsibility regarding its provisions,” said Danish.
On the other hand Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem said Sunday the US president-elect Joe Biden will hopefully stick to the Doha agreement signed between the group and the US in February.
It was this “conditions-based” agreement that paved the way for US troops withdrawals and for peace talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.
Doha agreement was signed between the group and the US in February to end the US long lasting war in Afghanistan.
“No mention of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha agreement, nor can we legally base it on our negotiations, so we are at a deadlock,” said Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghan State Minister for Peace.
The remarks come amid stalled talks as neither side has been unable to agree on the agenda for the talks.
Latest News
Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources
Officials of Maidan Wardak province said an explosion happened near the entrance gate of Tabish University in Maidan Shar city on Monday evening.
According to officials Gheyas, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami party, who was a student of law at the political science faculty of the university, was killed in the blast and seven others were wounded.
Obaidullah Sahak, an official from the law and political science faculty of the Tabish University, said one student was killed and eight others wounded.
Wahidullah Akbarzoy, a secretary of Wardak provincial council told Ariana News that the main target was Gheyas, who has been killed.
On the other hand, a source from the Ministry of Interior said on condition of anonymity, to Ariana News, that Gheyas, the commander, has been killed and five other wounded in the blast.
The Hezb-e-Islami party has not yet commented.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.Officials of Maidan Wardak province said an explosion happened near the entrance gate of Tabish University in Maidan Shar city on Monday evening.
According to officials Gheyas, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami party, who was a student of law at the political science faculty of the university, was killed in the blast and seven others were wounded.
Obaidullah Sahak, an official from the law and political science faculty of the Tabish University, said one student was killed and eight others wounded.
Wahidullah Akbarzoy, a secretary of Wardak provincial council told Ariana News that the main target was Gheyas, who has been killed.
On the other hand, a source from the Ministry of Interior said on condition of anonymity, to Ariana News, that Gheyas, the commander, has been killed and five other wounded in the blast.
The Hezb-e-Islami party has not yet commented.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Rashid Khan set to return to Sussex for next year’s Blast
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Danish calls on US to revise Afghan peace process
Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources
4 killed, 36 wounded in Kandahar car bomb explosion
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Tensions run high despite Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
- Latest News4 days ago
Biden overtakes Trump by 917 votes in Georgia state
- Latest News3 days ago
Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff
- Latest News4 days ago
US Official Compares Election Race to an election in Afghanistan
- Featured4 days ago
Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced
- Business5 days ago
Cabinet approves draft national budget for fiscal year 1400
- Latest News5 days ago
Six deaths, 121 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: MoPH