Rashid Khan says team is ready to take on Pakistan in T20 WC match

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2021)

One of Afghanistan’s star cricket players, Rashid Khan, was upbeat this week about the national team’s chances against Pakistan in Friday’s Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Dubai, Rashid said however that both teams would be under pressure, saying it would be a “stressful” match.

He said the Afghan team will be able to cope with the pressure and would hopefully do well.

“It’s stressful, for all the teams, but we live with it and we’re used to it,” he said.

He went on to say that once the match is underway, all focus is on one’s experience adding that the team is confident they will play well.

“We will try to play well and win the match,” he said.

He said the Pakistan team was a strong opponent but that “Afghanistan’s batting line up is good and our bowling [skills] have a good name in the world.

“We will try our best to play normally and not put any pressure on ourselves, and send back good news for the fans.”

Fans clashed during a one-day World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England in 2019, in which several people were injured and police arrested dozens.

This time around, Rashid called on fans from both sides to keep calm and view it as just a game.

“Games send a message of love,” he said, “and fans should enjoy the game”.

Afghanistan will play Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. The match starts at 2.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.

Afghanistan won its first match against Scotland while Pakistan has won its first two matches against India and New Zealand.