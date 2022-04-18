Sport
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper Rashid Khan was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.
In a post-match discussion, Rashid said: “It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility.”
Rashid went on to say the team wanted two batters to score big. “I just had a discussion with (David) Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.”
David Miller’s sensational knock of 94 was well paired with Rashid’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as they chased a target of 170.
This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans but the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL board with 10 points.
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
The International Cricket Council has officially recognized ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf as a member of the board of directors in its quarterly meeting that was held in the UAE on Sunday.
The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been able to win over the ICC.
The top management of the ACB has shared a report of its achievements in the last few months with the ICC & has responded to all the board’s concerns and as a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) praised the efforts of the ACB’s current leadership, accepted Ashraf as the official ICC representative to the Afghanistan Cricket Board and awarded him with the membership of the ICC board of directors.
Ashraf said: “It is a great honor for Afghanistan that Afghan cricket will continue to grow at the International level. We are committed to the development of Afghan cricket and will continue to work for the strengthening of this great game in Afghanistan”.
He also added that they are committed to acting as per the rules and regulations laid down by the ICC.
Ashraf also thanked the International Cricket Council for keeping faith in Afghan Cricket and recognizing him as their representative in Afghanistan Cricket.
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
Abbas Karami who was recently granted US citizenship after leaving Afghanistan in 2016, scooped his first gold as an American citizen in the men’s 50-meter butterfly S1-S7 in the Indianapolis 2022 Para Swimming World Series on Friday.
Karami has in the past few years competed as a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team including the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
However, the world series is the major event that he has attended as part of Team USA.
“It’s an honor for me to become an American citizen and winning a gold medal for the first time as a citizen is very exciting,” said Karimi.
“I’m very thankful for all the people that have been helping and supporting me. It’s just unbelievable, I’m still in disbelief after nine and a half years, I finally got my citizenship and I’m just living my dream and so excited for what’s next for me.”
Karimi will next look to qualify as a member of the US for the upcoming Madeira 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal as selection will occur from this event based on athletes’ three-day performances.
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will receive a report back from its working group into the issue of Afghanistan women’s cricket within the next two days.
Women’s cricket in Afghanistan has faced an uncertain future after the Islamic Emirate took over the country in August last year.
An IEA official’s comment that women would be banned from playing cricket led to calls for Afghanistan to be culled from the 2021 T20 Men’s World Cup and sparked debate over whether their Full Membership should be stripped.
Cricket Australia also postponed last November’s historic men’s Test with Afghanistan over the issue.
But Afghanistan has continued playing international cricket and the ICC has preferred to wait until a working group tasked with investigating the situation provided its findings.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the working group, in its only recommendation, has found 33-year-old Afghanistan all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf’s appointment as chairman to be in compliance with the ACB and ICC constitutions. If accepted by the board then Ashraf will become an ICC board director.
Ashraf replaced Azizullah Fazli who was in charge for just two months.
“There needs to be stability within ACB,” a former ACB official who was interviewed by the working group, told ESPNcricinfo. “The chairman is meant to be in the role for three years. There needs to be clear directions (by the ICC) to the government that the constitution and procedures need to be met.
“I told them (working group) that Afghanistan cricket shouldn’t be sabotaged because of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.”
Development and pathway structures for women’s cricket are part of strict criteria for Full Membership. When Afghanistan received it in 2017, an exemption was invoked on the provison that they take active measures to develop women’s cricket. Before the IEA’s takeover, the ACB had announced central contracts for a pool of women cricketers though they were still some way off fielding a team.
Former ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli, however, said in October last year that there was officially no ban on women’s sport, especially women’s cricket.
“They (IEA) have no problem with women taking part in sport. We’ve not been asked to stop women from playing cricket. We’ve had a women’s team for 18 years, although it wasn’t a major team, we’re not on that level yet,” Fazli had said.
“There is no way to know if women’s cricket is developing there right now,” an official familiar with the situation said. “The ACB is saying that women are still allowed to play. Indication is that the ACB is trying. Every country has an obligation to develop women’s cricket.”
“Women’s cricket was moving in the right direction prior to the situation changing,” McCollum told ESPNcricinfo. “The priority is to make sure their players are still available and can play. It’s a difficult situation. Afghanistan is complex.”
Ross McCollum, a member of the working group, told ESPNcricinfo that women’s cricket had been “moving in the right direction prior to the situation changing.”
“The priority is to make sure their players are still available and can play. It’s a difficult situation. Afghanistan is complex,” McCollum said.
