Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win

Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper Rashid Khan was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

In a post-match discussion, Rashid said: “It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility.”

Rashid went on to say the team wanted two batters to score big. “I just had a discussion with (David) Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.”

David Miller’s sensational knock of 94 was well paired with Rashid’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as they chased a target of 170.

This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans but the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL board with 10 points.