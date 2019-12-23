Rashid Khan Leads Magical Comeback Of Adelaide Strikers Against Perth Scorchers

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2019)

Adelaide Strikers just completed their first victory of the season after an astonishing comeback against Perth Scorchers by just 15 runs, and Rashid Khan was the man who changed the game for the Strikers.

Rashid Khan Arman, the Afghanistan National Team Cricketer, appeared as the savior of Adelaide Strikers in today’s match.

Rashid Khan as batsman did 50 runs with only 27 balls which made Ricky Ponting call it “dumb batting”.

He also knocked three of Scorchers players in four Overs.

These matches are held as part of the Australian National League of Cricket called the Big Bash League.