Rashid Khan Launches Charity to Help Afghan Orphans  

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2018 2:42 pm)

Afghanistan’s cricket superstar Rashid Khan has announced establishing a charity organization as a move to help orphan children and poor people in the country.

The charity organization named “Rashid Khan Foundation” would help Afghan orphans to get education and health facilitates, Rashid Khan said on his Facebook page.

“Respected Afghans, with your prayers, I was able to take another good step for my beloved country and nation. I made ‘The Rashid Khan Foundation’,” Rashid said, adding that it was the time to help his countrymen.

He said orphan children would be provided the opportunity to get education and then the organization would work to provide clean drinking water, health facilities and other humanitarian assistance.

This comes as the 19-year-old spin sensation is currently playing in Vitality Blast – the English domestic T20 tournament, as part of the Sussex franchise team before joining the squads for Afghanistan’s three-T20I and three-ODI series against Ireland, starting from 20th August to 31st August.