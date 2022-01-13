Sport
Rashid Khan ends BBL in style with 6 wickets for Adelaide Strikers
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan has ended his Australian Big Bash League (BBL) campaign in style after taking six wickets for the first time in a T20 during the Adelaide Strikers match against Brisbane Heat.
Ahead of departing for Qatar to represent Afghanistan, the leg-spinner took 6 for 17 to set up a comfortable victory which included the Bash Boost bonus point, The Cricketer reported.
Adelaide had posted a solid 161 for 4, with Rashid hitting 13 off four balls, but the failure of any batter to pass 35 kept the target achievable. Adelaide Strikers won by 71 runs.
However, Rashid ensured a win that sees the Strikers jump from last to fifth, two points ahead of Brisbane and four off the playoff places with three games to play.
ATN secures broadcasting rights for Beijing Winter Olympics
On February 4, 2022, the Olympic flame will light up the cauldron on the National Stadium of Beijing, host city of the 24th Winter Olympic Games. In line with this, ATN is excited to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s games on Ariana Television.
Both opening and closing ceremonies will also be broadcast live. The games will run for just over two weeks – from February 4 to 20.
However, some preliminary events will be held in the days before the official start. In all, there will be 19 days of competition across 15 sports.
ATN has also secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Paralympics, which will also take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13.
The International Olympic Committee and Olympic organizers in Beijing have meanwhile gone out of their way to emphasize that the games will go on as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protocols will be similar to those last year for the Summer Olympics. ATN also had the exclusive rights to broadcast last year’s summer games, which were aired on both Ariana Television and Ariana News.
Organizers are meanwhile creating what they’re calling a “closed-loop system” — also known as a bubble — in which thousands of athletes, coaches, team officials, Olympic staff members, contractors, volunteers and journalists will be confined for the duration of the games.
The bubble will include competition sites, hotels and other lodging for athletes, media facilities and a transportation network. No one else goes in; no one comes out.
Everyone at the Olympics will be required to be vaccinated and once there, everyone will be tested every day.
There are fewer sporting disciplines than in the Summer Olympics. The Winter Games include Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speedskating.
Beijing meanwhile is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.
ATN will broadcast the opening ceremony on Tuesday 4 February from 4pm. This will be broadcast live.
On Wednesday, 5 February, ATN will broadcast curling, ice hockey, snowboarding and ski jumping, cross-country skiing and biathlon events – from 10:05am to 3pm. From 3.30pm, ATN will broadcast short track, freestyle skiing and speed skating.
Most sporting disciplines will be broadcast live.
*ArianaNews.af will however publish the full schedule closer to the opening ceremony.
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
In a letter to China, North Korea blamed “hostile forces” and COVID-19 risks for not being able to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and accused the United States of trying to prevent the Games’ success, state media said on Friday.
It was unclear whether the letter from North Korea’s Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry was referring only to its athletes – who are not eligible to compete after North Korea was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022 after failing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics last year, citing COVID-19 concerns, Reuters reported.
According to the report a summary of the letter by state news agency KCNA made no mention of a diplomatic delegation, and the country has maintained a strict self-imposed border lockdown that has blocked even its own diplomats from entering and choked off nearly all trade.
The letter criticised unspecified moves by the United States, which in December announced its government officials will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics because of China’s human rights record, while leaving U.S. athletes free to travel to Beijing to compete.
Several other countries, including Britain, Australia, and Canada have also since announced diplomatic boycotts, Reuters reported.
“The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics,” the North Korean letter said, calling the moves “an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter and as a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China.”
North Korea has sent high-level political leaders to some previous games, including the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s second-highest official at the time, visited Beijing for the Summer Olympics in 2008.
China has been North Korea’s only major ally since the two signed a treaty in 1961, and international sanctions imposed over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes have made it more dependent than ever on Beijing for trade and other support, read the report.
“We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces’ moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival,” the letter said, according to KCNA.
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghanistan National Cricket Team on Monday left Kabul for Qatar to feature in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.
Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement that the three ODIs are scheduled to be held from 21st -25th January.
According to the statement, the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.
“Afghanistan will have a two-week-long preparation camp before taking on the Netherlands in the first ODI on 21st January. They will also play two more ODIs against the same opponents on 23rd and 25th January in the same venue respectively,” the statement said.
ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf met the Afghan squad led by Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of their departure.
Highlighting the importance of the matches, ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “All eyes are on direct qualification to the Cricket World Cup in 2023”.
“ACB is committed to providing all the facilities that the team needs,” Khan added.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023.
India, who are the hosts in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.
