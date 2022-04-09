Latest News
Rashid Khan embarks on new innings, launches his own clothing line
Afghanistan’s cricket hero Rashid Khan announced this week he has launched his own men’s clothing and accessory line – RK19.
Rashid also said that 5% of the profit of every item sold will go to the Rashid Khan Foundation which aims to provide healthcare, clean water, and education to orphans and impoverished children in Afghanistan.
Rashid has a fan base of millions of people not only in Afghanistan but around the world and this new line of merchandise is inspired by his own youthful choice of fashion.
The RK19 brand represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual approach that includes track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories.
All merchandise can be purchased on the new www.rk19.com website, which will allow for fans around the world to access his apparel.
In addition to clothing, fans will also be able to purchase other items including a range of hair care products.
RK19 said in a statement: “Our focus is on providing high-quality products that are oriented towards comfort and utility. A product which we can guarantee.
Rashid himself said: “I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration.”
IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar
Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, former head of Afghanistan’s upper house of parliament or Meshrano Jirga under the old government, said that war is not a solution and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should engage with Afghan politicians who fled the country.
Muslimyar said in an interview with Ariana News that he is ready to assist IEA regarding a reconciliation process.
“War is not a solution. Taliban (IEA) should not repeat worst experience of republic again. They (IEA) should talk to politicians; if they need consultation I am ready,” said Muslimyar.
Muslimyar said that he has seen Afghan politicians in UAE, however has not met with former president Ashraf Ghani.
“I meet many of them, but have not met with Ashraf Ghani. I will see him one day and will talk to him,” he said.
Muslimyar said that the closure of girls’ schools is a disappointing decision and IEA should prioritize people’s demands.
“Closure of schools is a disappointing decision. I as an Afghan call on Taliban (IEA) to allow education based on Islamic system and our principles and [IEA] should prioritize people,” he said.
This comes after the IEA recently established a commission to invite Afghan politicians who fled the country after the IEA took control to return home.
Afghanistan summons Iranian officials over ‘ill-treatment of refugees’
After reports of ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, Ahmad Yasir, deputy head of the office of First Deputy PM Mullah Baradar, said on Friday that the foreign ministry “summoned” Iranian officials.
Afghanistan’s foreign ministry also said that Faizanullah Naseri, head of the ministry’s Second Political Department, on Thursday met with Iranian officials at the ministry to discuss ill-treatment of Afghan refugees by Iranian border guards and security forces.
During the meeting, the ministry raised the “Afghan government and people’s concern” over the matter so that the officials share it with their high-level authorities, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
The sides also emphasized the need for the prevention of acts that would undermine relations between the two countries, the ministry official said.
Recently, several videos have been published on social media, purporting to show ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
Clerics, teachers, activists call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Afghan clerics (Ulema), school teachers and women’s activists have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for all girls as soon as possible.
The clerics, teachers and activists noted in a resolution Thursday at a gathering in Kabul that the closure of girls schools was neither logical nor was it in keeping with Sharia.
The participants also called on the international community, especially on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to help Afghanistan regarding girls’ education.
“Whatever the reason for the ban on women’s work and education, it will have irreparable consequences,” said Toorpakai, a university professor.
“If a society needs politics, modesty, trustworthiness, science, and finally management, it cannot be done by men alone,” said Shams Rahman Farotan, a cleric.
Afghan clerics in Pakistan also called for the reopening of girls’ schools in Afghanistan.
One Pakistan-based cleric said that education is a basic right for women and girls.
“The way to invite us is correct, but it is not logical to close doors of schools under the [Islamic] environment pretext,” said Samya Shafiq, a cleric.
He also called on the Islamic Emirate (IE)
to give people the right to choose their political destiny.
The participants at the gathering in Kabul also expressed their readiness to cooperate with the IEA government in the field of religious interaction with women.
“When you want to give them a seat, they have no education, they have no experience, and they do not know much about the geography of the people… it is cruel,” said Ziaulhaq Baligh, another cleric.
This comes after the IEA closed schools for girls above the sixth grade – a move that sparked an international outcry.
