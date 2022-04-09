Rashid Khan embarks on new innings, launches his own clothing line

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2022)

Afghanistan’s cricket hero Rashid Khan announced this week he has launched his own men’s clothing and accessory line – RK19.

Rashid also said that 5% of the profit of every item sold will go to the Rashid Khan Foundation which aims to provide healthcare, clean water, and education to orphans and impoverished children in Afghanistan.

Rashid has a fan base of millions of people not only in Afghanistan but around the world and this new line of merchandise is inspired by his own youthful choice of fashion.

The RK19 brand represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual approach that includes track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories.

All merchandise can be purchased on the new www.rk19.com website, which will allow for fans around the world to access his apparel.

In addition to clothing, fans will also be able to purchase other items including a range of hair care products.

RK19 said in a statement: “Our focus is on providing high-quality products that are oriented towards comfort and utility. A product which we can guarantee.

Rashid himself said: “I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration.”