Sport
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
Rashid Khan became one of three fastest spinners to reach 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
The Afghan spinner, who is playing for Gujrat Titans in his sixth season of the Indian Premier League, reached the 100th-wicket mark in the league when he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iye.
Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equaling Indian spinners Amit Mishra and Ashish Nehra for the record.
With this, Rashid became the third-fastest player in the history of the tournament to reach the three-figure mark.
Overall, Sri Lanka’s former fast bowler Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches). India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows him (in 81 matches).
Rashid had begun his IPL career with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing for the side in five seasons.
He went on to become one of the key members of the team and emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket during his time at the franchise.
However, he was released by Sunrisers and the newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans picked him for 15 crore Indian rupees ($1.9 million)
Rashid also made his captaincy debut in the IPL in Titans’ previous game, where his 21-ball 40 helped the side beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets.
Sport
IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday visited Afghan and Ukrainian cyclists who are currently living and training in Switzerland.
Samira Asghari, IOC member from Afghanistan, joined Bach and the Ukrainian delegation during their visit to the 23 athletes who joined the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.
“It was moving to meet and hear from the Ukrainian athletes who are affected by the terrible war in their country. There are dozens of cyclists and hundreds of Ukrainian athletes in other sports who can continue participating in international competitions through the help of the IOC and many stakeholders of the Olympic Movement like the UCI. I want to thank all of them,” said Bach.
“It was particularly touching to see that Ukrainian and Afghan athletes are both benefiting from the solidarity of the Olympic Movement. This reflects the true Olympic spirit. We will continue supporting Ukrainian and Afghan athletes in the same way as we support other members of the global Olympic Community who are affected by war and aggression,” he said.
Sport
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper Rashid Khan was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.
In a post-match discussion, Rashid said: “It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility.”
Rashid went on to say the team wanted two batters to score big. “I just had a discussion with (David) Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.”
David Miller’s sensational knock of 94 was well paired with Rashid’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as they chased a target of 170.
This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans but the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL board with 10 points.
Sport
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
The International Cricket Council has officially recognized ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf as a member of the board of directors in its quarterly meeting that was held in the UAE on Sunday.
The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been able to win over the ICC.
The top management of the ACB has shared a report of its achievements in the last few months with the ICC & has responded to all the board’s concerns and as a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) praised the efforts of the ACB’s current leadership, accepted Ashraf as the official ICC representative to the Afghanistan Cricket Board and awarded him with the membership of the ICC board of directors.
Ashraf said: “It is a great honor for Afghanistan that Afghan cricket will continue to grow at the International level. We are committed to the development of Afghan cricket and will continue to work for the strengthening of this great game in Afghanistan”.
He also added that they are committed to acting as per the rules and regulations laid down by the ICC.
Ashraf also thanked the International Cricket Council for keeping faith in Afghan Cricket and recognizing him as their representative in Afghanistan Cricket.
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
IEA delegation in Qatar to discuss airport management contracts
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Abdulrauf reunited with family after being held hostage for two years
UK in meeting with Muttaqi: ‘We don’t support armed groups against IEA’
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 6 killed and 11 wounded in three explosions in Kabul
-
COVID-195 days ago
Study shows 99% on Indonesia’s most populous island have COVID antibodies
-
Regional4 days ago
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
-
World4 days ago
Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation – Lavrov
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC meets virtually with Thomas West to discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pilot who fled to the United States returns home to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
-
Latest News4 days ago
US working with Pakistan to bring about stable, secure Afghanistan: Price