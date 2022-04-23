Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2022)

Rashid Khan became one of three fastest spinners to reach 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

The Afghan spinner, who is playing for Gujrat Titans in his sixth season of the Indian Premier League, reached the 100th-wicket mark in the league when he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iye.

Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equaling Indian spinners Amit Mishra and Ashish Nehra for the record.

With this, Rashid became the third-fastest player in the history of the tournament to reach the three-figure mark.

Overall, Sri Lanka’s former fast bowler Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches). India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows him (in 81 matches).

Rashid had begun his IPL career with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing for the side in five seasons.

He went on to become one of the key members of the team and emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket during his time at the franchise.

However, he was released by Sunrisers and the newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans picked him for 15 crore Indian rupees ($1.9 million)

Rashid also made his captaincy debut in the IPL in Titans’ previous game, where his 21-ball 40 helped the side beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets.