Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan on Friday became the quickest bowler to achieve a 100-T20I wicket milestone when he took two wickets in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Super 12 group clash in Dubai.
Rashid made history when he took the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez, in his 53rd T20 international.
He surpassed Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to become the quickest bowler to do so. Malinga reached the feat in 76 T20Is, Rashid did in 23 T20Is less than the Sri Lankan bowler.
Rashid is also only the fourth bowler to reach the 100 T20I wicket milestone chart, which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who has 117 wickets under his belt.
Lasith Malinga comes in at number two with 107 wickets while New Zealand’s Tim Southee has 100 T20I wickets to his credit.
Rashid, who is only 23 years old, was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Decade last year for his remarkable performance in the shortest format of the game.
Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket’s most in-demand players.
He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world.
A lucrative career has seen him play in England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and, of course, the IPL in India where he has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017.
Asif Ali powers Pakistan to 3rd successive win in World Cup
Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a Group 2 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday night and went on to win by 5 wickets.
In a thrilling match, Pakistan were cruising in a chase of 148 until captain Babar Azam was bowled by Rashid Khan for 51.
Asif Ali however emerged as the hero for Pakistan for the second straight game of T20 World Cup 2021 as he hit four sixes in the penultimate over.
Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib lifted Afghanistan to a fighting 147-6.
Nabi and Naib added 54 runs in the last five overs to give their team a fighting total.
Afghanistan fell to its first loss of the tournament after opening with a win over Scotland, narrowly failing to secure what would have been the biggest victory in its cricketing history
Despite not beating Pakistan, Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan made history during the match when he got his 100th wicket of his T20I career.
This milestone came in 53 matches, making him the fastest man to get there, ahead of Lasith Malinga, who took 76 matches for the feat.
Rashid is only the fourth bowler to get 100 wickets in men’s T20Is.
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
Pakistan’s cricket coach Saqlain Mushtaq has told his team they cannot afford to lower their guard against a “fearless” Afghanistan in Friday’s Super 12 match.
This comes after Pakistan got off to a good start in the T20 World Cup campaign by winning their first two “grudge” matches, against India and New Zealand.
Angered by New Zealand’s abrupt cancellation of a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month over security concerns, Pakistan players were motivated to make a point in the contest.
After those high-profile matches, commentators have said stakes will be relatively lower when they meet Afghanistan but Saqlain said there was no room for complacency.
“The boys put their heart and soul in the first two matches,” Saqlain said on Thursday.
“The confidence and the self-belief we got from those two matches, we have to take it forward.
“Regardless of who we face, whether it’s Afghanistan or any other team, we need to play that brand of cricket and execute our plans with that mindset.
“If we can’t do that, it would come back to bite us.”
Afghanistan is meanwhile on form and thumped Scotland by 130 runs in their opener. They also boast their formidable three-pronged spin attack which will be used to try to pull off an upset against Pakistan.
“It’s a strong unit. We can’t really say ‘that’s very easy and you will roll over them’,” former test spinner Saqlain said.
“They have a wonderful bowling attack, especially the spinners, and they bat the way they feel like.
“They just play sort of a fearless cricket. I think that kind of team can be dangerous,” he said.
Afghanistan will play Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. The match starts at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Rashid Khan says team is ready to take on Pakistan in T20 WC match
One of Afghanistan’s star cricket players, Rashid Khan, was upbeat this week about the national team’s chances against Pakistan in Friday’s Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Dubai, Rashid said however that both teams would be under pressure, saying it would be a “stressful” match.
He said the Afghan team will be able to cope with the pressure and would hopefully do well.
“It’s stressful, for all the teams, but we live with it and we’re used to it,” he said.
He went on to say that once the match is underway, all focus is on one’s experience adding that the team is confident they will play well.
“We will try to play well and win the match,” he said.
He said the Pakistan team was a strong opponent but that “Afghanistan’s batting line up is good and our bowling [skills] have a good name in the world.
“We will try our best to play normally and not put any pressure on ourselves, and send back good news for the fans.”
Fans clashed during a one-day World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England in 2019, in which several people were injured and police arrested dozens.
This time around, Rashid called on fans from both sides to keep calm and view it as just a game.
“Games send a message of love,” he said, “and fans should enjoy the game”.
Afghanistan will play Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. The match starts at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan won its first match against Scotland while Pakistan has won its first two matches against India and New Zealand.
Asif Ali powers Pakistan to 3rd successive win in World Cup
