Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2021)

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan on Friday became the quickest bowler to achieve a 100-T20I wicket milestone when he took two wickets in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Super 12 group clash in Dubai.

Rashid made history when he took the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez, in his 53rd T20 international.

He surpassed Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to become the quickest bowler to do so. Malinga reached the feat in 76 T20Is, Rashid did in 23 T20Is less than the Sri Lankan bowler.

Rashid is also only the fourth bowler to reach the 100 T20I wicket milestone chart, which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who has 117 wickets under his belt.

Lasith Malinga comes in at number two with 107 wickets while New Zealand’s Tim Southee has 100 T20I wickets to his credit.

Rashid, who is only 23 years old, was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Decade last year for his remarkable performance in the shortest format of the game.

Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket’s most in-demand players.

He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world.

A lucrative career has seen him play in England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and, of course, the IPL in India where he has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017.