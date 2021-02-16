Rashid arrives in Karachi as he prepares for Pakistan Super League

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2021)

Rashid Khan, the ICC T20 player of the decade, arrived in Karachi on Monday to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with Geo Sport, Rashid said he was very excited to be in Pakistan and that he hoped to be able to make his Pakistani fans proud.

The 22-year-old bowler said: “I’ve received a lot of love from Qalandars’ fans since I was picked by them in draft. I am so excited to be here. I will try to produce results that LQ fans want from me. I hope once COVID-19 is over I can get a chance to meet the fans as well.”

Rashid told Geo Sport he has always followed PSL and also heard from the players about its high standards.

He said that as per history, the league has always been good for spinners but regardless of conditions available in Pakistan his main goal is to do well for his side.

“I know there are top batsmen playing the league but I have an advantage that I’ve experience of bowling against them at various levels and I know their weaknesses and strengths. So, I will try to utilise that experience when I bowl against them in PSL,” he said.

“But, I can’t be complacent against anyone in the T20 format. My goal in PSL is to bowl as economically as possible. I am not eyeing any personal glory and stats and my target is to do what my team wants me to do. I know if I bowl with good economy, the wickets will automatically come my way. I always try to do well for my team and that’s what I will be aiming when I take the field.”

This year’s PSL is scheduled to start on Saturday and will be the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

This will be the second season held entirely in Pakistan.