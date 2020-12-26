Latest News
Rain, snow and flash flood warning issued for northern parts of the country
The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has issued a rain, snow and flash flood warning for 13 provinces including Kabul for Saturday and Sunday.
According to a warning posted on the AMD’s website, the department stated between 10 and 20mm of rain and between 10 and 25 cms of snow is forecast for a number of provinces.
The provinces include Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Kabul, Laghman, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Baghlan, Kabul, Samangan, and parts of Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz.
The AMD also warned of the possibility of heavy snow on the Salang pass.
Accuweather forecasts an overnight low of -9 degrees celsius in Kabul and while the current storm system moves away from Kabul, Sunday’s temperatures are likely to only reach a high of 3 degrees celsius in the capital.
Conditions meanwhile along the Salang pass are expected to improve slightly with snowfalls clearing up on Sunday. However the temperature in the Salang region will fall to a maximum of -10 and a minimum of -17 degrees celsius throughout Sunday and into Monday.
Latest News
Jamiat-e-Islami calls for interim government
The Jamiat-e-Islami party on Saturday called for an interim government to be established in order for a peace agreement to be reached with the Taliban.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Soviet Union invasion in Afghanistan, the party’s deputy leader Ahmadzia Massoud stated that after the formation of the interim government a Loya Jirga should be called in order to make a decision over the structure of the government.
“Let talk about the mechanism of peace talks, from where to start and where to end up; first we want a ceasefire, second an interim government should be formed,” Massoud said.
The Afghan government, however, rejected the proposal but the Jamiat party believes that the government cannot control the current situation.
“Let the security forces and the Defense Ministry transfer the power to the Defense Ministry and security forces to enforce an emergency situation in the country; a counter-terrorism [operation] should start and in the meantime we pursue a peace program to reach a result,” Massoud noted.
The intra-Afghan talks are expected to resume on January 5 and will focus on a joint agenda for the talks.
On December 24, 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, under the pretext of upholding the Soviet-Afghan Friendship Treaty of 1978.
The Soviets carried out a massive military airlift into Kabul in the early hours of December 24, involving an estimated 280 transport aircraft and three divisions of almost 8,500 soldiers each.
Within a few days, the Soviets had secured Kabul, deploying a special assault unit against the palace. Elements of the Afghan army loyal to Hafizullah Amin put up a fierce, but brief resistance.
On December 27, Babrak Karmal, exiled leader of the Parcham faction of the Marxist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA), was installed as Afghanistan’s new head of government. And Soviet ground forces entered Afghanistan from the north.
The Soviets, however, were met with fierce resistance when they ventured out of their strongholds into the countryside.
Resistance fighters, called mujahidin, saw the Soviets controlling Afghanistan as a defilement of Islam as well as of their traditional culture and proclaimed a Jihad against them.
The fighters used whatever weapons they could grab from the Soviets or were given by the United States but things changed in 1987 with the introduction of US shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles. The Stingers allowed the mujahidin to shoot down Soviet planes and helicopters on a regular basis.
By then Mikhail Gorbachev was in power and decided it was time to leave and demoralized and with no victory in sight, Soviet forces started withdrawing in 1988. The last soldier left in February 1989.
Latest News
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
Etihad Futsal team has claimed the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) title for this season after beating Sadaqat FC 5-3 on Saturday.
The thrilling match was held in Kabul with dozens of spectators.
The Herat team saw Ehsan Rahmani score three goals and Mukhtar Jawaheri score two goals for Etihad FC.
Jawanan-e-Khurasan FC received honorable mention at the end of the league.
Etihad player Jawad Safari was selected as the best goalkeeper in the league and Sadaqat player Sayeed Mahdi Hashemi was selected as best goal scorer for this year’s league.
Best player of the league award went to Etihad’s Jawad Haidari.
The league, which was officially broadcast by Ariana TV Network, started on December 15.
Ten teams, three from Kabul, two from Herat, and one each from the five Futsal zones across the country participated.
Latest News
Abdullah addresses HCNR meeting, confirms talks to resume January 5
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Saturday confirmed the second round of peace talks will resume on January 5.
He did not state where the talks would be held but did say “the venue for the talks should not be an obstacle.”
This comes after numerous calls have been made in the past few weeks by public figures, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, for the talks to move from Doha, Qatar, to Afghanistan.
Government officials have said the talks are between Afghans and should therefore be held on Afghan soil. However, no indication has yet been made as to whether the talks will continue in Doha or whether they will be moved to a new location.
In a series of tweets, Abdullah said on Saturday the talks team would report to the HCNR, and specifically to the Leadership Council.
“You will report to the HCNR, and to the Leadership Committee. We are here to listen to you, and support you at all levels. The LC meetings will take place on a regular basis,” he said.
“You are representing the Republic of Afghanistan, and it’s great people. You can enter into talks with Taliban, and discuss all the topics of the agenda. You have to demonstrate that peace is a priority for the republic,” Abdullah said.
“I thank all the leaders, members of LC and prominent personalities attending today’s LC’s meeting for demonstrating unity, and for their unanimous support for the peace process, and the republic’s negotiation team, and referring to the HCNR as the only body to represent the peace efforts,” he said.
Other prominent figures, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and former president Hamid Karzai also addressed the meeting.
Karzai said the talks team was doing a good job but that Afghans were in urgent need of peace.
Saleh in turn stated the Afghan war was extremely complicated and that external influence was much greater than internal interference.
He also warned against the further killing of elders, activists and journalists and said the peace process will be impacted by this if it carries on.
This is the second formal meeting of the HCNR this month.
On December 5, Ghani inaugurated the first meeting after having established the council a few months ago.
