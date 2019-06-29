Rahmani Re-elected As Parliament Speaker

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

Mir Rahman Rahmani, a lawmaker from Parwan province, elected as the new Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament on Saturday.

Rahmani won the speaker slot by securing 136 votes.

Last month, lawmakers in the Afghan parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Rahmani as the winner at the end of an election.

Rahmani’s rival, Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province refused to accept the decision.

Several committees were formed to resolve the issue but all efforts had no breakthrough until a controversial in favor of Rahmani was identified invalid by the majority members at the end of a secret ballot.

Following that two rounds of elections were held over the seat of parliament speaker but none of the candidates were able to secure the fifty plus one vote.

The fourth round of the election was held between Mr. Rahmani and Khan Mohammad Wardak who had secured the highest votes in the last three elections.