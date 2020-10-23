Latest News
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
The speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) Mir Rahman Rahmani, on Friday afternoon, arrived in Islamabad where he will meet with Pakistani officials, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.
A 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation and representatives from Afghanistan’s trade and investment community led by Rahmani is in Pakistan on the invitation of the country’s National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser.
Rahmani in his 3-day visit is expected to meet with the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other high-ranking Pakistani officials.
The Daily Times reported that the delegation would also have an interactive meeting with the Members of Pakistan- Afghanistan Friendship group in the National Assembly and senior government functionaries.
According to the report, the inter-parliamentary contacts, bilateral relations on trade, regional security issues, and enhancing cooperation between two countries would be deliberated upon, during the meetings of the Afghan parliamentary delegation.
Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation would participate in two days Seminar “Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 –Partnership For Mutual Benefit” which will kick start from October 26, in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
Taliban abduct acting district governor in Takhar
The Taliban have abducted Ishkamish’s acting district governor in northern Takhar province.
Saif-u-Rahman, the Executive Director and Acting District Chief of Ishkamish was kidnapped by the militants at around 4 pm Thursday, sources said.
According to the sources, Saif-u-Rahman had left his office and was on his way home while the Taliban captured him.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police confirmed but denied to provide further details about the incident.
The Taliban yet comment in this regard.
It comes as clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants in Takhar have erupted in the past recent weeks.
More than 50 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were killed on Wednesday morning after the insurgents attacked the Government Operations Directorate in Baharak district and the Takhar Police Command center.
The government said Thursday that in response to the Taliban’s attack, the Afghan forces targeted a Taliban gathering at a mosque in Hazara Qarluq village in Takhar in which believed that at least 12 children were killed and 18 civilians were wounded.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, however, rejected claims, stating: “The news of the killing of children in the mosque in Takhar is baseless.”
Referring to Tuesday night’s attack by the Taliban in the same province – which left more than 50 Afghan national security force members dead – Saleh said: “Those who buried our forces yesterday have been destroyed and we have undeniable proof.”
NATO Defence Ministers meet to address security challenges
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday evening that alliance defense ministers had taken “another important step” and agreed to establish a new NATO Space Center in Germany.
Addressing an online press conference after the first day of the two-day defense minister’s meeting, Stoltenberg said the new center will “help to coordinate Allied space activities; support NATO missions and operations from space, including with communications and satellite imagery; and protect Allied space systems by sharing information about potential threats.”
He also said they had addressed Russia’s growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles and said the “challenge is serious, and growing in scale and complexity.”
A number of other issues were also addressed including that of new air and missile defense systems; strengthening NATO’s advanced conventional capabilities; and new fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
Stoltenberg stated that ministers had also received a comprehensive report on the state of critical infrastructure, including ports and airports; supplies of fuel, food and medical equipment; and telecommunications, including 5G.
“While we have made progress, there are still vulnerabilities. For instance foreign control of the critical infrastructure upon which our societies and our militaries rely,” he said.
“Countries like China are investing aggressively in ports and airports, and our telecommunication networks remain vulnerable to attacks from the outside, and compromise from the inside.
“So we must continue to build up our resilience. And we have agreed that we will strengthen our resilience pledge when NATO leaders meet next year.”
On Friday, NATO’s training missions in Afghanistan and Iraq will be discussed.
Addressing a pre-ministerial meeting on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and supports the Afghan peace talks.
He also said however that: “The Taliban must live up to their commitments, significantly reduce the levels of violence, and pave the way for a ceasefire.”
UN to probe Takhar airstrike after locals claim children were killed
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday night it was investigating an Afghan National Army (ANA) airstrike in Takhar province that reportedly killed 12 children.
In a post on Twitter, the mission said: “UNAMA civilian protection team following up on allegations of ANA airstrike yesterday against Taliban in Takhar province killing 12 children, girls & boys, & injuring 18 other civilians.”
UNAMA also stated that the United Nations will issue findings when complete.
This comes after local officials in Takhar said early Thursday morning a mosque had been targeted in an airstrike killing children and injuring many others, including the mosque’s imam.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh rejected the claims in a Facebook post later in the day and said Taliban members had been targeted and eliminated.
“The news of the killing of children in a mosque in Takhar is baseless. Those who dragged our forces to dust and blood yesterday were destroyed, and we have undeniable proof,” Saleh wrote.
This came a day after the Taliban carried out a massive attack against Afghan security forces in the province, killing as many as 50 soldiers.
Reuters reported that Abdul Qayoom Hayrat, head of the provincial health department in Takhar, said that 10 of the dead soldiers were members of the Afghan special forces.
