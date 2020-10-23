Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2020)

The speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) Mir Rahman Rahmani, on Friday afternoon, arrived in Islamabad where he will meet with Pakistani officials, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

A 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation and representatives from Afghanistan’s trade and investment community led by Rahmani is in Pakistan on the invitation of the country’s National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser.

Rahmani in his 3-day visit is expected to meet with the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other high-ranking Pakistani officials.

The Daily Times reported that the delegation would also have an interactive meeting with the Members of Pakistan- Afghanistan Friendship group in the National Assembly and senior government functionaries.

According to the report, the inter-parliamentary contacts, bilateral relations on trade, regional security issues, and enhancing cooperation between two countries would be deliberated upon, during the meetings of the Afghan parliamentary delegation.

Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation would participate in two days Seminar “Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 –Partnership For Mutual Benefit” which will kick start from October 26, in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.