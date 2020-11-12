Latest News
Radio Azadi Journalist Killed, brother wounded in IED Blast in Helmand
Ilias Daee, Radio Azadi reporter, was killed and his brother was in a magnetic IED blast in Helmand on Thursday morning, local officials confirmed.
According to Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand governor the incident occurred in PD1 of Lashkargah city.
Zwak said that including his brother two other civilians were also wounded in the area.
No group has claimed reasonability for the attack so far.
This comes after Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UNSG on Thursday said that they are deeply concerned about attacks on journalists and media workers around the world, including in conflict zones.
He called on parties to conflict and the international community to protect journalists and allow them to exercise their profession.
Early this week on Saturday, three central bank employees, including former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, were killed in an explosion in the 4th Makrorayan area in Kabul’s PD9.
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
The US Defense Department has confirmed new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller has hired a senior adviser who has frequently pressed for the quick removal of US troops in Afghanistan.
According to The Hill, retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor “will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr MacGregor’s decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President’s national security priorities,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Macgregor has on numerous occasions in the past year advocated for the United States to pull its forces from conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
In an interview in January this year, MacGregor said only Trump could end the war in Afghanistan.
“He’s promised to do that a long time ago and he’s disappointed a lot of us because he hasn’t. He can stand up tomorrow and pull us out. But he needs to send everyone out of the Oval Office who keeps telling him ‘if you do that and something bad happens, it’s going to be blamed on you, Mr. President.’ He needs to say, ‘I don’t give a damn,” MacGregor said at the time.
He has also said the United States should remove the US Embassy from Kabul, The Hill stated.
Meanwhile, three people familiar with the move told Axios overnight this latest move was meant to help quickly withdraw US troops before the end of the Trump administration in January.
The Hill stated however that Macgregor, a Trump loyalist, will likely aid in an accelerated drawdown plan before the president leaves the White House in about 70 days.
His appointment has also raised concerns as his controversial rhetoric about Muslims and undocumented immigrants caused then-defense secretary Mark Esper to pass him over earlier this year for the Pentagon’s policy chief spot.
Macgregor has said the European Union and Germany are too welcoming to “unwanted Muslim invaders,” and that Muslim immigrants enter “with the goal of eventually turning Europe into an Islamic state,” rhetoric that stalled his chances as US ambassador to Germany.
EU to host anti-corruption meeting in Kabul ahead of donor summit
The EU Delegation to Afghanistan will on Thursday hold the sixth annual anti-corruption conference in order to take stock of results achieved in fighting corruption.
This comes ahead of next month’s donor pledging conference where the international community will meet to discuss financial assistance to Afghanistan for the period 2021 to 2024.
The EU said in a statement that in addition to the keynote addresses by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons and EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Andreas Von Brandt, the conference will bring together experts, policy makers, civil society and international partners engaged in anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan.
The conference is jointly organized by the Ministry of Finance, UNAMA and the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.
“Fighting corruption builds trust in a society, something Afghanistan is in dire need of. Soon, Afghan and international partners will meet at the upcoming Geneva Conference where anti-corruption is expected to be at the center of discussions and decisions.
“The conference here in Kabul serves as a starting point for the discussions in Geneva, and an opportunity to reflect on Afghanistan’s anti-corruption efforts. Some progress has been done, but there is more work to be done. I look forward to discussing this with representatives from civil society, the government and the international community,” EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.
This year’s conference has been integrated with the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework II (ANPDP II) workshop on effective governance and anti-corruption.
The aim is to provide inputs to the enrichment of ANPDF II when it comes to defining priorities of the Government in the fight against corruption for the next four years.
Parliament to vote on ten of nominated ministers next week
The Lower House of the Afghan Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) will put a poll box for voting for 10 of the government’s ministerial nominees next week, the MPs said Wednesday.
According to MPs, the documents of these ministerial nominees have been assessed and they will face a confidence vote in parliament next Monday.
A number of MPs, however, stated that the committees should finalize the reviewing documents of all candidates, urging “to decide on the fate of all nominees.”
MP Ghulam Farooq Nazari stated: “It would be a protracted process; instead of three candidates each day, all ten nominees should be called on one day.”
The latest development comes after President Ashraf Ghani introduced the cabinet nominees last month, just seven months after the formation of the new government.
Meanwhile, members of parliament have also criticized the long-running tenures of acting ministers, calling on the MPs to vote for the candidates based on their abilities.
MP Allah Gul Mujahid accused some of the acting ministers of inefficiency during their tenures, stating “no changes would be made even if they succeed to receive a vote of confidence.”
