Qureshi warns against peace ‘spoilers’ during Hekmatyar meeting

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2020)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly cautioned Hizb-e Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday against “spoilers” in the Afghan peace process and emphasized the importance of being vigilant.

Hekmatyar arrived in Pakistan on Monday as part of ongoing efforts by Afghan officials and politicians to push for peace in the country.

According to a statement issued by Qureshi’s office, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen “the close fraternal relations between the two countries.”

“The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

“The Foreign Minister underscored that all parties must honor their respective commitments and work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

“The Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance and guarding against the role of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside,” read the statement.

Qureshi also brought up the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and said it was important to make their return as part of the peace process.

Hekmatyar is on a three-day visit to Pakistan and will meet with other high-ranking officials.