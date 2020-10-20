Featured
Qureshi warns against peace ‘spoilers’ during Hekmatyar meeting
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly cautioned Hizb-e Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday against “spoilers” in the Afghan peace process and emphasized the importance of being vigilant.
Hekmatyar arrived in Pakistan on Monday as part of ongoing efforts by Afghan officials and politicians to push for peace in the country.
According to a statement issued by Qureshi’s office, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen “the close fraternal relations between the two countries.”
“The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
“The Foreign Minister underscored that all parties must honor their respective commitments and work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
“The Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance and guarding against the role of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside,” read the statement.
Qureshi also brought up the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and said it was important to make their return as part of the peace process.
Hekmatyar is on a three-day visit to Pakistan and will meet with other high-ranking officials.
Featured
Abdullah meets Rouhani to discuss Afghan Peace Process
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Monday met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in his ongoing efforts to garner support from regional countries for the Afghan peace process.
After his meeting with Rouhani, Abdullah said: “We exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process, talks in Doha and bilateral relations.
“I thanked His Excellency and Islamic Republic of Iran for their principled and continued support to Afghanistan and the peace process.”
He also said Iran, as a neighbor, can play an important role to help advance the peace process in Afghanistan.
Speaking to Iran’s IRNA news, Abdullah said the people of Afghanistan want a lasting and acceptable peace for all Afghans, as well as the preservation of the achievements made over the past 19 years.
He also said cooperation between regional states can help advance the peace process and negotiations and achieve a successful outcome.
“The voice of the neighboring country is very important to us in consultation at the regional and international level,” he said.
COVID-19
Global coronavirus caseload crosses the 40 million mark
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.
Reuters reported that this comes as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere appears to have fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.
Experts however believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely much higher, given deficiencies in testing and potential under-reporting by some countries.
The Reuters data shows the pace of the pandemic continues to increase as it took just 32 days to go from 30 million global cases to 40 million, compared with the 38 days it took to get from 20 to 30 million, the 44 days between 10 and 20 million, and the three months it took to reach 10 million cases from when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in early January.
Reuters also reported that record one-day increases in new infections were seen at the end of last week, with global coronavirus cases rising above 400,000 for the first time.
The United States, India, and Brazil remain the worst affected countries in the world.
Featured
UN secretary general condemns Ghor attack
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the attack in Ghor province on Sunday that killed and wounded dozens of civilians.
In a statement issued by the organization, Guterres said he “strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack today on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan’s province of Ghor, in an area where many civilians are present.”
The UN stated that according to preliminary reports, the car bomb claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured dozens of civilians, including women and children.
“Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable,” the statement read.
“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” Guterres said.
