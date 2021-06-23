Qureshi voices concern over current situation in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2021)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi said this week he is concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan and that any take over by force would not be in Afghanistan’s interest.

“The world has come to the conclusion that there is no military solution for Afghanistan and that any military takeover will not be in Afghanistan’s interest.

“There will be war and bloodshed, and we do not want the loss of Afghanistan, but we want a better future for Afghanistan,” he said.

“In my opinion, when I meet with people from different parts of Afghanistan, Afghans want peace because they are tired of war,” he said.

“Today, if the Taliban insist that they want and Islamic Emirate and [President] Ashraf Ghani insists that he wants a republic but they do not reach an agreement, then what will happen to the future of Afghanistan? The Afghan people are thinking about this today.

“They need a leader who can show them the way to peace,” Qureshi said.

Meanwhile Queshi again said the Pakistan is not prepared to provide the United States with military bases inside the country once troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan.

He said the subject was “closed” and that Islamabad’s policy is clear: “We will be partners in peace, not in conflicts.”

“It is gone, it is over and it is a given statement and it is a given policy,” Qureshi said.