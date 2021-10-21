Qureshi on one-day visit to Kabul for talks

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2021)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Kabul on Thursday for talks with Afghan leaders.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Qureshi, who is leading a high- level delegation, will meet with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government during his one-day visit.

He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well, the statement read adding that the talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.

“Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.

“As a close fraternal neighbor, Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan.”

On border crossings, the foreign ministry said Pakistan kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols and that measures were being taken for visas for Afghan nationals, and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted.

“In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines.

“The Foreign Minister’s visit reflects Pakistan’s consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts,” the statement read.