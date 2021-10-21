Latest News
Qureshi on one-day visit to Kabul for talks
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Kabul on Thursday for talks with Afghan leaders.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Qureshi, who is leading a high- level delegation, will meet with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government during his one-day visit.
He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well, the statement read adding that the talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.
“Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.
“As a close fraternal neighbor, Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan.”
On border crossings, the foreign ministry said Pakistan kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols and that measures were being taken for visas for Afghan nationals, and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted.
“In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines.
“The Foreign Minister’s visit reflects Pakistan’s consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts,” the statement read.
IEA calls on US to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders called on the US to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets during a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday night saying that the money is for the Afghan people.
“All countries, with almost one voice, called on the US to end its financial prohibitions on Afghanistan and to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets because this money is for the Afghan people and they were receiving their salaries from it, and therefore the US has no right to freeze these funds,” acting IEA Minister of Information and Culture, Khairullah Khairkhwa, said.
Pakistan, China, Iran, India and former Soviet Central Asian states joined IEA officials at the Moscow meeting. The United States stayed away, citing technical reasons.
Acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi meanwhile said at the meeting that the IEA would create conditions for women to work within the framework of Sharia law.
He also emphasized that the IEA does not represent a threat to any other country.
UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’ in Afghanistan
The United Nations said on Thursday it had set up a special trust fund to provide urgently-needed cash directly to Afghans through a system that would tap into donor funds frozen since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August.
Achim Steiner, the UN Development Programme’s (UNDP) administrator, said that Germany, a first contributor, had pledged 50 million euros ($58 million) to the fund, and that it was in touch with other donors.
“Discussions over the last few weeks have focused on how we do find a way to be able to mobilise these resources in view of the economic implosion that is now unfolding and the international community’s repeated commitment not to abandon the people of Afghanistan,” he told a news briefing.
This comes after US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday he sees no situation where the IEA would be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves, which are largely held in the United States.
The IEA has called for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country as the government struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis.
“We believe that it’s essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban (IEA) but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” Adeyemo told the Senate Banking Committee.
Washington and other Western countries are grappling with difficult choices as a severe humanitarian crisis looms large in Afghanistan. They have been trying to work out how to engage with the IEA without granting them legitimacy, while ensuring humanitarian aid flows into the country.
Moscow format wraps up, participants reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan
Participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan said in a statement on Thursday that they all respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and that further practical engagement with Afghanistan was needed.
In a joint statement issued by special representatives from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, they said the sides “reaffirmed their commitment to Afghanistan as a peaceful, indivisible, independent, economically developing State, free of terrorism and drug-related crime and respecting the basic norms in the human rights area.”
This comes after Wednesday’s high-level meeting in Moscow that involved representatives from 10 countries and a high-level delegation from Afghanistan, including Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.
The United States did not attend the key meeting and cited logistical problems as the reason for their non-attendance.
It was stated that further practical engagement with Afghanistan needed to take into account the new reality, that is the Islamic Emirate coming to power in the country, “irrespective of the official recognition of the new Afghan government by the international community.”
Participating countries also called on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethno-political forces in the country.
“This will be a fundamental prerequisite for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The participating countries also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to practice moderate and sound internal and external policies, adopt friendly policies towards neighboring countries, achieve the shared goals of durable peace, security, safety, and long-term prosperity, and respect the rights of ethnic groups, women and children.
“Being concerned about the activities of proscribed terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, the sides reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability.
“The participating countries were pleased to note the reaffirmation by the interim Afghan government of its previous commitments to prevent use of the Afghan territory against its neighbours, other States in the region and the rest of the world,” the statement read.
Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed the need for the international community to mobilize consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.
“In this context, the sides have proposed to launch a collective initiative to convene a broad-based international donor conference under the auspices of the United Nations as soon as possible, certainly with the understanding that the core burden of post-conflict economic and financial reconstruction and development of Afghanistan must be shouldered by troop-based actors which were in the country for the past 20 years,” the statement read.
