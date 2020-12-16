Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”

Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”

“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.

“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.

Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.

“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”

The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.

“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.

The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.