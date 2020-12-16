Featured
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.
Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”
Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”
“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.
“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.
Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.
“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”
The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.
“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.
The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.
Afghanistan and Pakistan to work together to fight polio
Pakistan and Afghanistan will further strengthen cross-border cooperation next year by synchronizing campaigns to fight the polio virus.
According to Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Program, this was decided during a video conference on Tuesday between polio eradication teams in Afghanistan and in Pakistan.
The polio eradication teams of both countries agreed to continue sharing information and the synchronization of campaign dates in 2021 to tackle poliovirus transmission effectively, a statement issued by the Polio Eradication Program read.
“With intertwined communities and massive population movements between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued alignment of the vaccination schedule of both countries is critical to stop transmission of the virus,” the organization stated.
Rana Safdar, the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program and EPI meanwhile said: “Pakistan and Afghanistan are committed to working together as one team to tackle the polio virus transmission.
“Historically such cooperation has played a major role in reducing the number of polio cases, and we are eager to maintain it,” he said.
Following up on Tuesday from the last meeting held in September, the teams analyzed challenges and opportunities and further agreed to notify each other on polio eradication progress and coordination.
Pakistan Polio Eradication Program said in the statement that such cross-border cooperation has been contributing significantly to improve both countries’ capacity to track the polio virus and vaccinate susceptible children, especially amongst mobile populations who frequently travel across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently the only two countries in the world that continue to report polio cases.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in both countries, polio eradication campaigns and vaccinations at permanent transit points and cross border vaccination sites were suspended in both countries until August.
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.
Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.
Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.
Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.
Khalilzad heads for Turkey and Qatar after peace talks breakthrough
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad left Washington Thursday for Turkey and Qatar where he will once again hold talks on the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US State Department said in a statement that when in Turkey, Khalilzad will discuss international coordination and Turkish support for Afghanistan’s peace talks.
“In Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures. It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the statement read.
Khalilzad also confirmed his trip and said on Twitter that he was on his way back to the region and stopping first in Ankara to discuss Turkey’s support for the Afghan peace process.
“From there, headed to Doha to see how best we can help the sides build on the success of their recent agreement on rules and procedures and make quick progress on a political roadmap and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he wrote.
“I’ll also be traveling in the region to garner more international support for the Afghan peace process,” Khalilzad tweeted.
This comes as the peace negotiating teams of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban on Wednesday agreed on procedural rules for the intra-Afghan talks.
The two sides have also started negotiations on the agenda of the talks.
“Today (Wednesday), the plenary meeting was held between two intra-Afghan negotiating teams. In this meeting, a joint working committee was tasked to prepare the draft topics for the agenda,” Nader Nadery, spokesman for the Afghan delegation said.
He stated that the current negotiations of both negotiating teams indicate that there is a willingness among Afghans to reach sustainable peace and both sides are committed to continuing their sincere efforts to reach a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
