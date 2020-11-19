Qureshi Meets with Atmar, Discusses Peace Process in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Kabul and discussed the Afghan peace process and regional security.

Qureshi said at the meeting that Pakistan has always supported the negotiating process for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region.

Qureshi also said Pakistan appreciated the fact that the world acknowledged Islamabad’s stance on peace and recognized its ability to play a facilitating role in negotiations.

The success of the Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.

Atmar in turn said Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to help make the Afghan peace process work.

Qureshi and Atmar met at a separate meeting on Thursday in Kabul during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long trip to the country.