Qureshi addresses Troika Plus meeting, calls for urgent aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the engagement with the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government Afghanistan must continue in order to help consolidate peace and stability.
Addressing a Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, on the crisis in Afghanistan, Qureshi said currently the group of four nations, US, China, Russia, and Pakistan, has assumed greater significance and has a critical role to play in the Afghanistan situation.
According to him, the Troika Plus is confident that their engagement with the IEA government will “help consolidate peace and stability, promote sustainable economic development, and help constrict space for terrorist groups” operating in Afghanistan.
“No one wishes to see a relapse into civil war; no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability; everyone wants terrorist elements that are operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively. And we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis,” he said, adding that all regional countries have concerns and a shared interest in the country’s peace and stability.
He noted that the country’s economic situation was on the verge of collapse and that it is imperative that the international community provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans.
He also said, “health, education and municipal services require urgent attention”.
Enabling Afghanistan to access its frozen funds will link in with the Troika Plus’ “efforts to regenerate economic activities and move the economy towards stability and sustainability”.
The group previously met in Qatar in August to discuss political solutions to the conflict during the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan.
IEA acting FM arrives in Islamabad for talks
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA]-appointed acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, began a three-day visit to Pakistan’s capital on Wednesday (November 10) to discuss trade and other ties as the IEA administration seeks global recognition and unfreezing of financial assets to prevent an economic crisis, Reuters reported.
According to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry, the Afghan foreign minister was there to discuss “Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus…on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity.”
Though Pakistan has not formally recognised the IEA administration after they took over the country in August, it has longstanding ties with the group, though Islamabad denies allegations from the international community of offering them safe haven during 20 years of war.
The visit comes as the IEA seeks global recognition and countries including Pakistan call on international governments to allow development assistance to flow into the country and unfreeze billions of central bank assets to prevent economic collapse.
UN sends in millions to pay Afghan health workers
The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the health ministry in a test case to inject much-needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy.
The U.N. development agency UNDP and the Global Fund health aid organization teamed up to resurrect a program that had been funded by the World Bank until it suspended assistance when the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control in August.
The United Nations has been struggling to get enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on the brink of famine and prevent the collapse of the economy and health and education services, Reuters reported.
“Someone had to step in. We were confronted not just with a health system that was collapsing, but also a financial system that was collapsing,” UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, told Reuters.
“Global Fund took the financial risk, we took the implementation risk to make these payments happen,” she said. “We’ve shown it’s possible, it can work … it goes a huge long way to saving at least the people’s economy in the country.”
The Global Fund provided $15 million, of which nearly $8 million was used for salaries, while much of the rest was spent on providing basic medical equipment, essential drugs and supplies, Reuters reported. UNDP worked out how to get the funds into the country and into the hands of health workers in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
Wignaraja said UNDP wired some of the money to the Afghanistan International Bank and then used a large money service provider, which UNDP declined to identify for security reasons, to distribute the rest.
The health workers paid so far – working in nearly 2,200 health facilities – had money deposited into bank accounts, while another 2,500 health workers will shortly be paid in cash because they are in remote areas.
“It’s given hope to these families. It’s reignited healthcare services,” said Wignaraja, adding that the program would now be run by the World Health Organization and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF for the next three months.
“Without this, you literally would have all the Afghan doctors, nurses, technicians, heading across borders,” she added.
During that time Wignaraja said the United Nations would talk to the World Bank to see if it was then able to take over the program again or find a hybrid solution if the bank is unable to get any approvals needed to do so.
Wignaraja said the payment of health workers salaries over the past month had helped spark the re-opening of some banks.
“The minute you start the local community economic activity and people are able to deposit money and take money these banks are able to open their local branches,” she said.
After showing it could work, the United Nations would continue using the formal banking system and money service providers to get cash into Afghanistan for the next few months, Wignaraja said, although she added that U.N. agencies were also considering a need to bring U.S. dollars into the country.
“This has been for us a pretty crazy test run of the system,” she said of the payments to health workers, adding that she hoped international donors were “watching it really closely.”
IEA welcomes multi-lateral meetings on Afghanistan crisis
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday welcomed the move by foreign countries to host meetings on Afghanistan stating such dialogue can lead to a better understanding of the situation in the country.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said the IEA was optimistic about the outcome of Wednesday’s eight-nation NSA meeting in Delhi.
The NSA meeting, hosted by Delhi, was attended by National Security Advisors from eight regional countries – Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
However, China and Pakistan both excused themselves.
The meeting was called to discuss the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of terrorism, among other issues.
However, asked to confirm reports that former Afghan military personnel have joined forces with Daesh (ISIS-K), Mujahid said only that the IEA was keeping a close eye on Daesh in the country.
He did not confirm the reports but stated the IEA will not allow Daesh to interfere with the security in the country.
Mujahid also said however that the IEA is optimistic about relations with the US improving.
