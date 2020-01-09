Quick Reaction Force airstrikes cause heavy casualties to Taliban and civilians – Herat

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2020)

The airstrikes in Shindand district of Herat on Wednesday left 60 civilian casualties killing Mullah Nangialai, a commander of a fractured branch of the Taliban.

Toryalai Taheri, the deputy head of Herat Provincial Council, told Ariana News that as a result of the drone airstrike by the Quick Reaction Force in Shindand district, Mullah Nangialai and 15 of his bodyguards were killed.

He underlined that the airstrike was conducted Wednesday in Shindand district of Herat Province killed and wounded 60 civilians. The local government and Herat Police remained silent while the head of Herat Ambulance Services, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammadi said that only nine victims including were transferred to the central hospital.

Mullah Nangialai was the leader of a fractured branch of the Taliban in Shindand district who was cooperating with the government. Political experts in Herat indicated that the death of Mullah Nangialai who was a prominent rival of Mullah Samad was related to the recent tensions between Iran and the USA.

The USA has frequently accused Iran of supporting the Taliban in the west of Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that they will investigate the reports on the casualties of the incident.