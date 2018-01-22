Questions Mount Over Kabul Hotel Attack Casualty Toll

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2018 6:43 pm)

Media watchdogs on Monday questioned the casualty toll of Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack which were being given by the government institutions.

On Saturday night, at least five gunmen dressed in army uniforms stormed Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul City, and battled Afghan Special Forces for 16 hours in an overnight siege that caused heavy casualties among hotel guests.

The Interior Ministry said that 19 people including 14 foreign nationals were killed and 10 others were wounded in the attack which was claimed by the Taliban.

However, questions on the casualty toll rised after some media reports suggested that over 40 people were killed in the attack.

“The Intercontinental Hotel attack in Kabul has proved that the government is not willing to provide accurate information to media,” said Mujeeb Khalvatgar, executive director of media advocacy group Nai.

“The casualty toll given by the Interior Ministry is unfortunately not accurate. The MoI figures are much less than [the actual one]; eyewitnesses and those who were inside the hotel, have given much high figures,” said Ghazanfar Adeli, a journalist and media reporter.

“The Interior Ministry not providing accurate figures of the casualties, and it shows their weakness,” said Mohammad Raqib Fayaz, a media reporter.

The Interior Ministry, however have not responded in regard despite of repeated requests.