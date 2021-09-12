Latest News
Qatar’s foreign minister visits Islamic Emirate’s premier in Kabul
Qatar’s foreign minister held talks with the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Sunday, in the highest-level foreign visit to Kabul since the Islamic Emirate took control last month.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on the country’s new rulers to “involve all Afghan parties in national reconciliation” when he met Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Islamic Emirate and played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.
The Qatari capital Doha also hosted the Islamic Emirate’s political office, which oversaw the negotiations with the United States that eventually led to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Sheikh Mohammed and new premier Akhund also discussed “concerted efforts to combat terrorist organizations that threaten the stability of Afghanistan”, ways to enhance peace in the country and the safe passage of people, according to the Qatar ministry.
Sheikh Mohammed met the prime minister and a number of other senior ministers, Mohammad Naeem a spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said.
The Afghan government said the leadership of the Islamic Emirate thanked the Qatar government for supporting the Afghan people.
“The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stressed in the meeting that the Doha Agreement is a historic achievement of Afghanistan and all parties must remain committed to the agreement,” Naeem said.
“The meeting focused on bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, economic development and interaction with the world,” Naeem added.
Sunday’s meeting in the ARG was attended by a number of other Afghan ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, acting foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq.
According to acting foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate thanked Qatar for its cooperation in resuming operations at Kabul Airport.
According to the report Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed also met Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the previous Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the foreign ministry said.
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
The general manager of Ariana Afghan Airlines, the largest airline in Afghanistan, has called on foreign countries to grant permission for them to resume flights into their countries.
Speaking to a China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter on Sunday, Qari Abdulrahim Gulzad, general manager of the Afghan flag carrier, said his company is ready to resume international routes, but is still waiting for permission from foreign countries.
“As of now, only domestic flights are taking place. International flights have not yet started, although we are ready. We have three planes that operate domestically, that fly internationally as well. We are just waiting for the mutual agreements between the aviation ministry and foreign countries to allow them to fly internationally again,” said Gulzad.
He also said Ariana airlines is eager to resume operations in order to bring back Afghans from abroad.
“We are waiting eagerly because Afghans who are stuck in India, the UAE, and Turkey are in very bad condition. They don’t have money. Their visas have expired. They can’t leave their hotels. Some Afghans in the UAE and India have died and their bodies are there.
“I would like to ask these countries to be flexible regarding international aviation rules as a humanitarian act and let us fly there and take our people who are in trouble in these countries back home,” he said.
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to three major cities on Saturday, namely, Herat in the west, Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south.
ACCI, private sector call for frozen assets to be released
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), other chambers and the private sector have called on the United States and the international community to release the country’s frozen assets in order for businesses to return to normal.
The US froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation on August 18 – pushing the country to the brink of an economic collapse.
According to the ACCI at least $3 billion of this total belongs to the private sector.
The private sector has meanwhile warned that Afghanistan could face an economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis if money is not released soon.
“All accounts of our traders have been blocked and they can’t send money,” said Younas Mohmand, deputy head of the ACCI.
The Federation of Afghanistan Chambers said no banks in Afghanistan can transfer money internationally, which has led to a crisis.
“Whatever conditions they (the US) have regarding the frozen money, we are ready to provide documentation and prove that the money belongs to our members,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of the federation.
Officials from the Chamber of Mines and Industries meanwhile said that they are experiencing serious problems in terms of sending money out of the country.
“Based on international principles, governments come and go, but civilian’s money should not be frozen. Our message to the world is that a crisis is heading for Afghanistan. Winter is coming,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of the chamber.
On the other hand, the Money Exchangers Association and private banks said there has been a serious downturn in the economy following the freezing of Afghanistan’s money.
“Afghanistan’s money is frozen everywhere; it should be released as soon as possible,” said Khan Mohammad Sarfaraz, a member of Sarai Shahzada Money Exchangers Association.
Economic analysts meanwhile warned that Afghanistan could face a human catastrophe if the assets are not released.
Afghan snooker player on winning streak at Asian championships
Afghanistan has won the first two of its matches in the ACBS 36th Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2021.
Afghan snooker player Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his rival from Bahrain with a score of 4-0.
He also defeated his Lebanese opponent in his second match, ending on the same score.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member beat his Syrian rival 4-1.
Qatar is hosting the ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021, which has brought together snooker players from 60 countries.
Afghanistan’s team is made up of three contestants – Raees Khan Sindzai, Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, and Nader Rohani.
