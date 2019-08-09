Breaking News

Qatar’s Amir, Trump Discussed Afghan Peace Process

Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and Donald Trump, the United States’ President, discussed the progress in the Afghan peace process talks between the Taliban and the U.S. on Thursday over a telephone call, the QNA reported, as quoted in a report by Reuters. 

The report adds that both sides have reviewed the strategic relations of cooperation between the U.S. and Qatar, and the latest regional and international developments.

This comes as the peace talks are taking place in Doha, the capital city of Qatar for a week and the sources report of the unprecedented achievements for reaching a peace agreement.

