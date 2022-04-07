Latest News
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
An Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority official has said there are a number of Qatari forces stationed at Kabul airport.
The source, who did not want to be named, told BBC the Qataris have been stationed at the airport for a few months.
He said there were less than 50 and they were only there to secure Qatari airport staff.
This emerged after the BBC reported they had obtained a video showing Qatari forces at the airport.
Turkey and Qatar have been in talks with the IEA to help reopen and run the airport – which closed at the time of the collapse of the former government and chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in August.
Talks between the parties over the past few months have focused on ways to reopen the airport, while taking technical, financial and security issues into consideration.
The BBC reported that the presence of Qatari forces at Kabul airport comes after strong opposition by the IEA on having any foreign military presence in the country.
But a senior official at the IEA-led Civil Aviation Authority told the BBC that the Qataris had been at Kabul airport for about five months and were responsible for securing Qatari technical staff who help manage the airport.
He added that the number of Qatari security personnel is a lot less than it initially was and now number no more than 50.
He said that they are stationed in a specific area of the airport where Qatari personnel work.
UNAMA says Afghanistan is the only country in the world that denies girls an education
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday that Afghanistan is the only country in world which denies girls an education.
“Only one regime on the planet denies girls an education,” UNAMA tweeted on its account.
Ireland at UN also said on its twitter account that Wednesday marks a sad and shameful milestone.
“Afghan girls have been denied their right to education for 200 days,” Ireland at UN tweeted.
The Irish representative to the UN said that there’s no justification for this.
“We call on the Taliban (IEA) to uphold the right of all children to education. The future of Afghanistan is at stake,” Ireland at UN tweeted.
Meanwhile, Melissa Fleming, head of communications and Chief spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the sad truth is that Afghanistan is the only country that denies girls an education.
“Afghanistan is the only country on the planet denying girls an education,” Fleming tweeted.
Last month, IEA decided against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise. The decision was condemned by foreign governments and international rights organizations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called the move “an unjustifiable violation of equal rights that damages the entire country.”
“Support for the rights of Afghan women & girls is support that lifts children out of hunger & communities out of poverty,” Guterres said on Twitter.
IEA has said that the issue of schools is a domestic issue and any pressure from the outside on the matter would be considered as an interference in the internal affairs of the country.
Concerns raised over high number of people killed in old land mine explosions
Ministry of State for Disaster Management officials said Wednesday they are concerned about the high number of people killed in mine explosions every month and that they are worried about the ongoing dangers these remnants of war pose.
Marking Mine Awareness Day in Kabul, officials said between 120 and 150 Afghans die in this way each month.
“We assure the people that we are cooperating with all demining institutions and we are ready to provide any facilities that are needed,” said Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the government’s minister for disaster management.
The inspector general for the ministry of defense, who also attended Wednesday’s event, said that funding by the international community to clear mines had decreased significantly in the past few months.
“After the new government took office, foreign aid has been reduced and the capacity of demining institutions has been reduced. These institutions have been forced to limit their capacity. I think more capacity building should be done in this regard,” said Mufti Lotfollah Hakimi, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of National Defense, said.
Meanwhile, some officials representing international demining organizations said at Wednesday’s event that they were committed to cooperating with the authorities but said that solid demining plans were critical.
“Our efforts in the demining sector must be coordinated and all our work will be in coordination with the Ministry of State for Disaster Management. I thank the leadership of the ministry that they made assurances to cooperate [with us],” said Soran Adser, director of the DRC Mine Action and Humanitarian Aid Institute.
According to ministry data, 1,016 people were killed or injured last year as a result of landmine explosions in the country, most of them were children
Eleven wounded in grenade attack at Kabul mosque
Eleven people were wounded when a grenade was thrown into the Pul-e Khashti mosque in central Kabul on Wednesday, an official from Emergency Hospital said.
The Emergency Hospital official said that seven of the injured were hospitalized and four were treated as outpatients.
According to police, the blast happened after a hand grenade was thrown at worshipers at the mosque.
Police confirmed six people were injured in the explosion.
A suspect was arrested during the incident and is being questioned, police added.
The blast comes three days after a suspected thief threw a grenade into the Shahzada money exchange market in the same area where the mosque is located.
At least 57 people were wounded in that blast, according to Kabul Emergency Hospital officials.
