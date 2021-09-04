Latest News
Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan
Qatar is working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan, a Qatari foreign ministry official said on Friday.
Qatar was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Al Qahtani arrived in Kabul on Friday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, said a Qatari source familiar with the visit.
The Gulf state has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the Taliban political office since 2013. The Taliban negotiated the U.S. military withdrawal and separate talks with the Afghan government in Qatar.
Kabul residents hope Taliban will ensure jobs and stability
Residents of Kabul hoped the Taliban would be able to ensure jobs and stability on Saturday, amid confusion over their futures as the Taliban delays the announcement of a new government after their takeover of Afghanistan.
Video footage showed men waiting by streets with empty wheelbarrows, while people — including women and children — were seen to be walking freely on crowded streets.
“Our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to activate the schools and universities for students and to provide jobs for the people. We want them to prevent armed robberies, and to reduce killings,” said university student Mohammad Fahim.
Mohammad Zahir, a school teacher, stated: “Security is good all over the country and the people are happy, but the lack of work and the non-announcement of the government has disturbed the people and everyone is confused, and the people do not know what the future of the homeland will be, because everyone is confused.”
According to a Taliban spokesman, a new Afghan government is due to be announced on Saturday. Earlier, Taliban sources had said that Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would be the new leader, Reuters reported.
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe”.
“We need the international community to stand together and support the Afghan people,” Guterres said in a post on Twitter announcing the conference that he said would seek a swift scale-up in funding for humanitarian relief.
“We also appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need,” he said.
Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Taliban took power last month and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unravelling, aid agencies say, Reuters reported.
“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and is committed to staying and delivering for them,” Guterres said.
