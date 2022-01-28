Latest News
Qatar, Turkiye, IEA agree on ‘several key issues’ to run Kabul airport
Qatar, Turkiye, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) agreed on “several key issues” to operate the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday.
“The delegations of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey and the Afghan caretaker government concluded Thursday in Doha a tripartite meeting on the management and operation of Kabul International Airport,” a Qatari Foreign Ministry statement said.
“They agreed on several key issues on how to manage and operate the airport,” the ministry added.
The ministry said that the meeting in Doha came as a continuation of previous talks, the latest round of which took place in Kabul last week.
The final round of negotiations will take place next week, it added.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the IEA took over power last August and the US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.
In late December 2021, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that Turkiye and Qatar agreed to jointly operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.
After talks between committees from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership.
Bus services restart in Kabul and provinces: officials
Meli Bus company officials said on Thursday that they have restarted bus services in Kabul and some provinces in the country.
According to officials, 100 buses in Kabul city are back on the road and 32 others are operational in Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Laghman, Parwan and Paktia provinces.
“Buses are running in Kabul city on many routes, and will continue in the future. We are working on [restoring services] in the province also,” said Mohammad Ayoub Mohammadi, head of Meli Bus company.
Kabul residents welcomed the move and many said that their transport problems will now be resolved.
“It is a positive step in this bad economic situation. Facilitation should be brought to people’s lives,” said Zakriya, a resident of Kabul.
“Before that the officials were renting these cars (buses), it was not good. Now it should be managed very well,” said Anayatullah, a Kabul resident.
Kabul municipality officials meanwhile said that they have removed many concrete barriers in the city, and that efforts are underway to make things easier for commuters.
“We have cleared many of the places and routes in coordination with the Ministry of Interior,” said Namatullah Barakzai, spokesman for the Kabul municipality.
This comes amid complaints by Kabul residents of high taxi fares.
Oslo meeting ‘a success’, IEA recognized for taking some positive steps
A special meeting this week in Norway between Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegates and special representatives from a number of Western countries focused on the urgency in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and highlighted necessary steps to help alleviate the suffering of Afghans across the country.
Special representatives from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States met in Oslo with the IEA delegation, led by foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Monday.
In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the participants stated they recognized the steps taken to ease access for humanitarian workers, male and female.
Participants raised the importance of respect for human rights and the strong need for an inclusive and representative political system to ensure stability and a peaceful future for Afghanistan and they urged the IEA to do more to stop human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, media crackdowns, extra-judicial killings, torture and prohibitions on women and girls’ education, employment and freedom to travel without a male escort.
The participants did however welcome the IEA’s public pledges that all women and girls can access schools at all levels (primary, secondary and tertiary) when schools across the country reopen in March but emphasized the need for practical, budgetary and technical preparations to ensure this becomes a reality.
According to the statement, participants “reaffirmed our expectation that the Taliban (IEA) will uphold their commitments on counterterrorism and drug trafficking.
They also said their governments are expanding relief operations, helping prevent the collapse of social services and supporting the revival of Afghanistan’s economy.
“Participants noted the importance of increasing cash liquidity and support to the banking sector in order to help stabilize the Afghan economy. Participants further pressed for the development of a transparent, sound strategy to restore confidence in the financial sector,” the statement read.
The Afghan foreign ministry meanwhile said on Thursday that the Oslo visit had been successful.
“There have been serious and effective talks on humanitarian aid, the lifting of banking restrictions, and the liberalization of the central bank’s assets,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the IEA’s foreign ministry spokesman, in a tweet on Wednesday.
In addition, the IEA’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed the IEA’s plans, achievements, and new policies in the field of legislation with representatives of European countries, especially the United States, a statement read.
According to the statement, representatives of the European Union, the UK, the US, and people from charity foundations welcomed the progress made by the IEA in providing security, rooting out corruption, and training.
Foreign ministry officials have meanwhile also said such meetings help to build trust and generate aid for the country.
UN envoy urges IEA to enhance dialogue with international community
UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday to demonstrate their commitment to “a pathway” towards future engagement with the international community.
Lyons told the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan that she hoped the IEA would demonstrate commitment to this so as to ensure critical donor funds are “not diverted or misused.”
She said that “by ‘pathway’ I mean a series of clear, mutually understood commitments, with human rights at the forefront, which would result in Afghanistan rejoining the community of nations by securing domestic legitimacy that aligns with Afghanistan’s modern history and the aspirations of its population, its multi-ethnic character, and its traditional Islamic identity.”
Lyons reported that the IEA has taken some steps to function more effectively as a government, including agreeing on a budget fully financed by their own revenue.
To demonstrate commitment to governing based on trust, the IEA must first initiate a wider dialogue towards national reconciliation, a process that must be entirely initiated and shaped by Afghans, she said, speaking virtually to the council from Kabul.
The promise to contain terrorist groups must also be followed with more meaningful actions, though Lyons suggested “a certain amount of realism” will be required here.
“Given the common interest in addressing this threat, if sufficient trust can be established this could be an area for potential cooperation between the international community and the de facto authorities,” she said. “A new conversation, a new dialogue on this is warranted.”
