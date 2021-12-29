Qatar, Turkey and UAE in talks to operate Kabul airport

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)

Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE are reportedly in discussions with Afghan officials to operate Kabul’s main airport, Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported on Monday, citing comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Numerous reports have emerged in recent weeks that Qatar and Turkey have been in talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government about taking over the operational side of the airport.

“It is normal that different countries make offers during that process,” Daily Sabah cited Cavusoglu.

This comes after Qatar and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between themselves over operating five airports in Afghanistan, but they have yet to reach an agreement with the IEA.

“Our friends in Doha continued to discuss what can be done if the joint company [of Qatar and Turkey] take on the operation of the airport,” said Cavusoglu.

Meanwhile, the Daily Sabah reported that airport operations had been on the agenda of a recent meeting between UAE’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara last month.

“They (UAE) said we may operate the airport trilaterally,” said Cavusoglu.

But he added that no serious discussion over such a scenario had so far taken place.