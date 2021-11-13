Latest News
Qatar to act as US diplomatic representative in Afghanistan
The United States and Qatar have agreed that Qatar will represent the diplomatic interests of the United States in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, an important signal of potential direct engagement between Washington and Kabul in the future after two decades of war, Reuters reported.
Qatar signed an arrangement on Friday assuming the role of “protecting power” for U.S. interests to help facilitate any formal communication between Washington and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government in Afghanistan, which the United States does not recognize.
The move comes at a time when the United States and other Western countries are grappling with how to engage with the IEA after they took over Afghanistan in a lightning advance in August as U.S.-led forces were withdrawing after two decades of war.
According to the arrangement, which will come into effect on December 31, Qatar will dedicate certain staff from its embassy in Afghanistan to a U.S. Interests Section and will coordinate closely with U.S. State Department and with the U.S. mission in Doha, Reuters reported
Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s first priority was to ensure that humanitarian aid arrived safely in the hands of the needy.
“The first priority to be addressed with the Taliban (IEA) is to provide safe access for humanitarian assistance and ensuring that goes to the right people and not falling into the wrong hands. The second thing, we believe that abandoning Afghanistan will be a big mistake, and ignoring it, because isolation has never been an answer or a solution for any issue. Engagement is the only way forward,” he said.
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Two women have been killed by unknown armed men in Paktia province, local officials said Saturday.
According to the officials, security forces found the bodies of two women in the Qale Abdullah area in PD1 of the provincial capital Gardez city.
The victims, thought to be residents of Kabul’s Shakar Dara district, are yet to be identified.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said an investigation is being carried out.
The motive for the killings is not known.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
The pine nut growers in Afghanistan are hoping to further expand overseas market and earn a fair income in a bumper harvest, trying to shake off the negative impacts brought by COVID-19 and domestic turmoil.
Afghanistan is having a bumper harvest of pine nuts, with its output reaching 17,000 tons this year.
Harvesting and processing pine nuts has been a family business in every harvest season as a very important source of income. From pine cones to the ready-for-sale products, the fat-rich nuts need to go through multiple procedures.
The best pine nuts in the country gathered in the pine nut wholesale market in Kabul. The merchants and workers are busy cleaning, sorting and packaging them.
Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
The country’s northeastern mountains, where the average altitude is higher than 1,000 meters with lots of snow and sunlight, provide sound environment for pine trees with pine nuts of outstanding quality.
“Paktia people’s life depends on pine nuts because they don’ have land. The Urgun region in Paktia and the Khost Province are basically mountains, and locals harvest pine nuts from there,” said Abdul Wali, a pine nut trader.
“Pine nut is good for human body. That’s why we like to have it,” said Ahmad Jaweed, a customer.
Despite the good harvest, the pine nuts can hardly reach its essential overseas market due to the impact of COVID-19 and complicated domestic situation.
“The price is better than before. In the past, one kilo of pine nuts was 2,800 afghani to 3,000 afghani (about 30-32 U.S. dollars). But now it’s 1,700 A to 1,800 afghani (18.5-19.6 U.S dollars) because exporting them to other countries became difficult,” Jaweed said.
People in China helped out as a close neighbor earlier this month. During a live-streaming promotion event of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov 6, the influencers from China Media Group (CMG) and e-commerce companies sold 120,000 cans of pine nuts in minutes.
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union wrote a thanks letter to CMG. The pine nuts traders said that this business can not only bring in foreign exchanges to Afghanistan, but also provide large amounts of job opportunities.
“If we do pine nut business with China, I can tell you that around 50,000 people will have jobs in this field,” Wali said.
“From the economic point of view, it’s very beneficial for us,” Jaweed said.
IEA to establish a ‘much smaller’ military force: Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday in Islamabad that the country no longer needs a large military and that not all former Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will be re-employed.
“The army that was created by foreign intervention, we are no longer in need of having such large numbers,” said Muttaqi during a discussion with the Institute of Strategic Studies.
He was responding to a question about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s strategy for integrating IEA fighters and ANDSF personnel into one military.
He said his country needed a small army “made up of people with fidelity and commitment and patriotism ingrained in them.”
Muttaqi was in Pakistan for discussions on numerous issues including the reopening of trade routes.
On Thursday, he also met representatives from the United States, China, and Russia, who were in Pakistan for a Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan.
In response to the international community’s calls for an inclusive government, Muttaqi said the current administration is inclusive as it includes people from different ethnicities.
He said the international community is trying to force the IEA to include their political opponents, which is not the norm in other countries.
“We have never asked [U.S.] President [Joe] Biden to include [former] president [Donald] Trump in his cabinet,” he said.
On the issue of women’s rights, he claimed the IEA has not fired a single woman from her job since they came to power.
Human Rights Watch’s Heather Barr disagreed. She said: “Maybe they didn’t say to any women you are fired from your job, but they’ve certainly told many, many, many women that they shouldn’t come to work, and they shouldn’t come to work indefinitely.”
Muttaqi meanwhile said the IEA is trying to take a balanced approach in international relations.
“As for international recognition, what we are experiencing is that we are being recognized and treated as an official government of Afghanistan in our travels and in other cases,” he said.
“Embassies are open inside our country, and we have embassies and representation in foreign countries.”
