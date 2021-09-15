Latest News
Qatar still in negotiations about running Kabul airport
Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without “clear” agreements with all involved, including the Islamic Emirate, about its operations.
Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month’s withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.
“We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise… we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing.
“Right now the status is still (under) negotiation because we need to have an agreement that’s clear for everyone for all the parties and who is going to take care of the technical (side), who’s going to take care of the security aspects.
“There is a possibility for collaboration with other countries if needed, but until now the discussion is only among us and Turkey and the Taliban (Islamic Emirate).”
Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul, flying in aid and Doha’s representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.
A Pakistan International Airlines jet landed in Kabul Monday, marking the first international commercial flight since the US withdrawal.
Al-Qaeda could rebuild in Afghanistan in a year or two: US officials
Al-Qaeda could rebuild inside Afghanistan in one to two years, top US intelligence officials said Tuesday, noting that some members of the group had already returned to the country, New York Times reported.
Earlier in the year, top Pentagon officials said al-Qaeda could reconstitute in two years, then told lawmakers after the fall of the previous Afghan government they were revising that timeline, the Times reported.
While the Islamic Emirate has long fought the Islamic State affiliate (ISIS-K), they are established allies of al-Qaeda, the Times reported.
“The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for al-Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland,” Lt. General Scott Berrier, the director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency said Tuesday at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit.
David Cohen, the deputy director of the CIA, said the difficult part of the timeline question was to know when al-Qaeda or ISIS-K would “have the capability to go to strike the homeland” before they could be detected, the Times reported.
According to Cohen, the CIA is keeping a keen watch of “some potential movement of al-Qaeda to Afghanistan”.
He did not identify specific al-Qaeda members who have traveled back to Afghanistan since the fall of the American-backed government, but Osama bin Laden’s former security chief, Amin al Haq, who served with bin Laden during the battle of Tora Bora, was seen on video returning to the Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, the Times reported.
Meanwhile, experts have said the Islamic Emirate needs to curb activities by ISIS-K (Daesh) and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in order to gain the trust and confidence of the international community.
Mohammad Sarwar Niazi, an Afghan military expert, said: “The US is familiar with ISIS (Daesh) and from where it comes… how can two religious groups (Daesh and Al-Qaeda) be eliminated? If they (US) wanted to eliminate Daesh they could have done it during their 20 years of presence [in Afghanistan].”
The possibility of a re-emergence of Daesh and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan is considered worrying by many analysts, and some have called on the Islamic Emirate to prevent these groups from operating in the country.
“Al-Qaeda and Daesh were created by the United States, and now that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) have taken over Afghanistan, they are responsible for protecting Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, the war in Afghanistan was an intelligence war, and now the United States is worried and measures must be taken,” said Aziz Meraj, a political analyst.
EU says it has no option but to talk to Islamic Emirate
The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan’s new Islamic Emirate rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday.
“To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban (Islamic Emirates),” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
EU foreign ministers have set conditions for re-establishing humanitarian aid and diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate, who took control of Afghanistan on August 15, including respect for human rights, particularly women’s rights.
“With the ministers, the Council, we agreed that the level and nature of this engagement will depend on the actions of the new government,” Borrell said.
The European Commission plans to secure funding from EU governments and the common budget of $355 million both this year and next to pave the way for resettlement of around 30,000 Afghans.
Putin and Imran Khan discuss urgent need for humanitarian aid
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in a phone call on Tuesday — the second between the two leaders in less than a month.
Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of August 25, the two leaders also discussed collaboration within the domain of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a statement issued by Imran Khan’s office said.
Khan underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He also emphasised the “urgent need” to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the need to avert an economic crisis, according to the statement.
The premier also highlighted the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan, saying “the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.”
Imran Khan added that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in the country were of “crucial importance”.
In their last call, Imran Khan had stressed the importance of adopting coordinated approaches to address the evolving situation in Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan gave “high importance” to the role of the Troika Plus format.
