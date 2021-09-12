Qatar, Russia agree to prioritize humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2021)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that all countries involved in the Afghan refugee crisis need to come together to find a solution to the problem.

Addressing a joint press conference after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is on an official visit to Moscow, Lavrov said: “Humanitarian reverberations of what happened are very, very grievous, as we share a concern about the threat of an increasing influx of refugees from Afghanistan into neighboring states.

“Most of them will try to make their way into Europe, but in the meantime, will definitely create considerable complications for the states where they may arrive uninvited.

“We emphasized the need to solve this problem at the soonest possible time. To do this, it is crucial to engage the capabilities of all the countries involved, first of all, those whose policies in Afghanistan have resulted in this sad turning of events,” Lavrov said.

The meeting between the two ministers focused on bilateral cooperation, the latest developments in the Middle East, and the humanitarian situation and security and political developments in Afghanistan.

The visit comes in the framework of Qatar’s endeavors to contribute to achieving comprehensive peace and lasting stability in Afghanistan, Gulf News reported.

Sheikh Mohammed meanwhile underlined that Qatar and Russia agreed on the need to find a solution to the situation in Afghanistan, and that humanitarian aid should be independent of any political developments, adding that the Islamic Emirate should coordinate to secure the exit of those who wish to leave the country.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the two sides discussed the issue of Kabul International Airport and the need to establish a humanitarian aid corridor and support the freedom of movement.

Lavrov in turn welcomed the Qatari initiatives and endeavors aimed at achieving stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Lavrov noted that Qatar and Russia agreed on the need to give priority to the humanitarian situation and aid in Afghanistan, and that the two sides discussed fears of the continued flow of refugees and its repercussions on the neighbouring countries.