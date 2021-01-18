Qatar condemns killing of two Supreme Court judges

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2021)

Qatar strongly condemned the killing of two female judges who were targeted while driving to court on Sunday in Kabul.

In a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday night, Doha reiterated its “firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.”

Qatar has played a solid role in not only hosting the intra-Afghan negotiations but also helping to mediate where necessary.

Qatari officials also passed their condolences on to the families of the victims and to the people of Afghanistan.

The two Supreme Court judges were gunned down in an early morning ambush, which also saw their driver wounded.

This was the latest attack in a string of targeted killings which have substantially raised the levels of fear among the people in the capital.

These attacks are targeting government officials, civil society activists and journalists and have increased markedly since the start of peace talks in September.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians and said “terror, horror and crime” was not a solution to Afghanistan’s problem and urged the Taliban to accept “a permanent ceasefire”.

No group claims responsibility for the assassinations but some government officials have repeatedly blamed the Taliban.