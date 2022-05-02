Science & Technology
Qantas looks at non-stop Sydney-London flights with Airbus order
Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) will fly non-stop from Sydney to London after ordering a dozen special Airbus (AIR.PA) jets, charging higher fares in a multi-billion dollar bet that fliers will pay a premium to save four hours on the popular route.
To be launched late in 2025, the flights will use A350-1000 planes, specially configured with extra premium seating and reduced overall capacity, to ferry up to 238 passengers in a 20-hour trip – the world’s longest direct commercial flight.
Announcing plans for the service on Monday, the loss-making carrier said a strong recovery in the domestic market and signs of an improvement in international flying after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic had given it the confidence to make a major investment on its future. Qantas forecasts a return to profit in the financial year starting this July.
The order from the European aircraft maker also includes 40 narrowbody A321XLR and A220 jets to start the replacement of Qantas’ ageing domestic fleet, with deliveries spread over a decade. The airline did not disclose the value of the Airbus deal, but analysts at Barrenjoey estimated in a client note it would cost at least A$6 billion ($4.23 billion).
“Since the start of the calendar year, we have seen huge increases in demand,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters at Sydney Airport, where an Airbus A350-1000 test plane flown from France emblazoned with the Qantas logo and “Our Spirit flies further” was parked in a hangar as a backdrop for the announcement.
Qantas shares surged as much as 5.5% on Monday to the highest level since November after it also said debt levels had fallen to pre-COVID levels faster than the market’s expectations.
The A350-1000 order was the culmination of a challenge called “Project Sunrise” set for Airbus and its rival Boeing Co (BA.N) in 2017 to create aircraft capable of the record-breaking flights.
Airbus was selected as the preferred supplier in late 2019, but Qantas delayed placing an order for two years due to financial challenges during the COVID pandemic.
Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said the aircraft to be used on the Sydney-London flights would offer more fuel storage than A350-1000s currently in operation with other airlines.
The Qantas planes will carry passengers across four classes and will have around 100 fewer seats than rivals British Airways (ICAG.L) and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) use on their A350-1000s. The Australian carrier will dedicate more than 40% of the jets’ cabins to premium seating.
CEO Joyce said demand for non-stop flights had grown since the pandemic, when complex travel rules were put in place. Rising fuel costs could be recovered through higher fares, he said, as the airline had done previously on its non-stop Perth-London flights.
In a market update, Qantas said while it expects an underlying operating loss for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, the second half would benefit from improved domestic and international demand, with free cash flow seen rising further in the current quarter.
Barrenjoey analysts forecast Qantas could achieve a 20% revenue premium on the ultra-long haul flights, which Joyce said will also go to New York from late 2025 and possible future destinations like Paris, Chicago and Rio de Janeiro.
Qantas estimated Project Sunrise would have an internal rate of return of around 15%.
Science & Technology
India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China’s Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.
The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company’s business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws.
The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, “in the guise of royalty” payments.
The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated U.S.-based entities was also for “the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities”, the agency added in a statement.
“Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities,” the directorate said.
Xiaomi said in a statement issued later on Saturday that it complies with Indian laws and believed its “royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful”.
“These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products … we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings,” it added.
The directorate’s actions against Xiaomi signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.
Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi’s former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part of the directorate’s investigation.
Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.
Xiaomi was India’s leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. South Korea’s Samsung was the No. 2 brand with a 19% share.
Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones like TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.
Science & Technology
Trump finally posts on Truth Social: “I’M BACK!”
Former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying “I’M BACK!”
Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol, Reuters reported.
Republicans cheered Musk’s buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Inc(TSLA.O) Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.
According to Reuters since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.
In Thursday’s message, called a “truth” on the app, Trump wrote, “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE”, referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.
Trump’s silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) app store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability, Reuters reported.
Ahead of its launch, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father’s Truth Social account with one “truth” that he posted on Feb. 14, verified at the account of @reaDonaldTrump, with the message: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.
The deal is under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalized, read the report.
Science & Technology
Some N.Koreans find ways around govt smartphone controls, report says
Despite North Korea intensifying efforts to stop citizens from seeing information coming from outside the country, a few tech savvy individuals are managing to circumvent tight government controls on smart phones, a U.S. based group said in a report.
“The scale of the hacking still appears to be minor, but recent changes to North Korean law indicate national authorities view it as a serious problem,” Lumen, a U.S.-based non-profit founded to provide North Koreans with access to uncensored information and media, said in report issued this week.
Most of the knowledge needed to hack the phones came from North Koreans who had been sent to China for work, often in software outsourcing businesses, the report said.
Smartphones have proliferated in North Korea, but very few people are allowed to access the global internet. Devices in the country are required to have government apps and other controls that monitor use and restrict access.
Working together with ERNW, a Germany-based independent IT Security service, the report’s authors examined North Korean smartphones and tablets for government controls, and interviewed two defectors who said they had been able to circumvent those restrictions before they fled the country.
The research overturns assumptions that, shut off from the internet, North Koreans lacked the knowledge and tools to be able to mount an effective attack on state information control mechanisms, the report concluded.
The goal of the hacking was to bypass phone security and be able to install different applications, photo filters and media files that would otherwise not be permitted.
The report said the resale value of a phone could also be increased by accessing and deleting screenshots automatically taken with the “Trace Viewer”, an application in each North Korean smartphone that takes random screenshots and locks them away from the user, to try and dissuade illicit activities.
The Lumen report said it is possible that state engineers responded to the techniques described by the hackers by disabling the USB interface used to access the phone.
North Korea also disabled Wi-Fi access on devices and only reintroduced it recently, once controls such as SIM cards, passwords, and supported devices had been designed to ensure Wi-Fi could only be used for approved purposes, the report said.
