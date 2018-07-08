Qaisari’s Arrest Is Against the Law:  Atta Noor

(Last Updated On: July 08, 2018 9:22 pm)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party says the arrest of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a local militia and a close aide to the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum is against the law.

Addressing a joint press conference with members of the coalition for Salvation of Afghanistan on Sunday in Mazar-e-Sharif City, Noor said that the government’s “ethnic cleansing” approach should be ended.

He said the security forces shouldn’t be used against the people and that Qaisari’s arrest was against the law.

At the event, Mohammad Mohaqeq, the second deputy of the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said: “The chief executive remains uninformed from the issues. He (Chief Executive) becomes aware through the media regarding the appointment or dismissal of someone in somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Baber Frahmand, a member of Junbish Millie said that if the government does not address their demands, they will continue to stage protest across the country.

This comes about week after Qaisari was arrested by commando forces in Faryab province. The move which sparked fury among the people in a number of northern provinces.