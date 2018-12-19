Qaisari To Be Released Soon: AGO

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2018)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) said on Wednesday that a verdict has been issued for the release of Afghan militia commander Nezamuddin Qaisari.

According to an official in the AGO, the verdict will be finalized soon and Mr. Qaisari will be released but he will be on an exit control list.

Qaisari was the police chief of Qaisar district in Faryab province. He is also a commander of public uprising, a local group in Faryab fighting the Taliban, and a member of Junbish-e-Milli Islami Afghanistan led by Abdul Rashid Dostum.

He was arrested by Afghan Special Forces, after a verbal confrontation turned violent during a security meeting in Faryab’s provincial capital city, Maimana.

Following his arrest by the government, hundreds of his supporters protested in many provinces of Afghanistan and urged for his release and return of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum, who was in exile in Turkey.