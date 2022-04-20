World
Putin’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ takes its toll on world economy: Biden
The U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a big reason for inflation is Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “invasion of Ukraine”, Reuters reported.
The invasion is “driving up gas prices and food prices all over the world,” Biden said.
Pointing to the impact of Ukraine war on energy prices, he said he is doing everything to bring down the prices, Reuters reported.
“The war in Ukraine is going to continue to take its toll on the world economy. It is going to take its toll on energy, and it is going to take its toll on food,” he noted.
His remarks came at an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he delivered speech about the unprecedented investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law that will improve the country’s ports and waterways.
Biden also highlighted how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally, read the report.
Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine which he predicted would be a significant development, Reuters reported.
“Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation”, Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country, Reuters reported.
“Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.
The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.
“We expect the recommendation … to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”
Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting, read the report.
According to Reuters the European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council’s schedule on its website.
“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva said.
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
Russia’s defence ministry has told the Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday to save their lives.
Russia’s earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, scene of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the February 24 invasion.
The total capture of Mariupol would give Russia an option to build a land bridge to Crimea and control the entire north shore of the Sea of Azov.
