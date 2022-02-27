Sport
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.
This comes after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 306 for four and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.
Litton Das was declared man of the match for his 136, his fifth century in his career. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 86 was the next highest score.
The pair’s 202-run stand is a Bangladesh record for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Fareed Ahmad who took two wickets in two consecutive balls.
Chasing the target, Afghanistan struggled early as they lost two wickets in the first four overs while they had only 16 on the board.
Afghanistan’s top scorers were Najibullah Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (52).
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Afghanistan grouped with India, Cambodia, Hong Kong
The Afghan football team was on Thursday teamed up with India, Cambodia and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
Afghanistan will play their first match against Hong Kong on June 8, before facing India on June 11 and Cambodia on June 14.
All the matches will be played in Kolkata in India.
The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four teams. The group winners and the best five runner-ups across all groups will qualify for the Asian Cup which is due to be held in China next year.
Afghanistan had made it to the final round of the qualifiers after finishing fourth in Group E in the second round.
Commenting about Afghanistan team following the recent draw, Indian head coach Igor Stimac said: “Afghanistan have always been a difficult opponent. They come with players who have experience playing in international leagues.”
Afif, Mehidy help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan
Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan shared a record 174-run seventh-wicket stand as Bangladesh recovered from a top-order collapse to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Afif hit an unbeaten 93 off 115 balls while Mehidy added 81 not out, helping Bangladesh reach 219-6 in 48.5 overs, after Afghanistan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi’s opening-spell burst reduced the hosts to 18-4 inside five overs, AFP reported.
Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took one wicket apiece to leave Bangladesh struggling at 45-6 before Afif and Mehidy turned the tide.
Earlier Mustafizur Rahman took 3-35 with Shoriful Islam (2-38), Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) and Taskin Ahmed (2-55) all making an impact as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215 runs.
Despite the modest target, Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble when Farooqi dismissed openers Tamim Iqbal (eight) and Liton Das (one) in the third over before nabbing Mushfiqur Rahim (three) and debutant Yasir Ali (zero) in the next.
Things turned worse for Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan dragged onto his stumps off Mujeeb Ur Rahman to depart for 10 and Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah for eight to leave Bangladesh in a precarious situation.
But Afif, who hit 11 fours and a six in his career-best knock, and Mehidy ensured there was no further damage, AFP reported.
Mehidy struck nine fours in his third ODI fifty, also his personal best innings, which came off 120 balls.
Their partnership surpassed Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin’s 127 seventh-wicket record for Bangladesh, set against Zimbabwe in 2018.
“The way the youngsters played, unbelievable, (I am) very happy and proud,” said Bangladesh skipper Tamim.
“Afghanistan have a great spin attack and the way these two handled (them) was amazing.”
Farooqi, the most successful Afghanistan bowler, finished with 4-54 playing only his second ODI.
“Farooqi bowled well at the top. But I will give credit to their batsmen,” said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Afghanistan earlier lost regular wickets after they elected to bat first before Najibullah Zadran hit 67 runs to give their innings some respectability.
Rahmat Shah (34), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (28) and Mohammad Nabi (20) got starts but could not convert them into a big score.
Zadran put on 63 runs with Nabi for the fifth wicket to help Afghanistan recover from 102-4.
Shoriful ended Zadran’s patient 84-ball knock in the penultimate over as Mahmudullah Riyad took the catch at long-on, AFP reported.
Mustafizur wrapped up Afghanistan’s innings three balls later – in 49.1 overs – with the wicket of Yamin Ahmadzai.
The second match of the series is due to be held at the same ground on Friday.
