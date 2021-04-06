World
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the legislation allows him to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024. It follows changes to the constitution last year.
Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.
The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.
The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count. It prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.
The legislation was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month.
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
A motorist rammed a car into police outside U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not appear to be terrorism-related.
Police shot and killed the suspect, Reuters reported.
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, said the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife.
“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” she told a news conference.
Reuters reported police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two children. Officials said the other officer was in a stable and non-life threatening condition.
“It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we’ll continue to investigate,” said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.
President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the attack and ordered flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff. In a statement, he said he was being briefed on the investigation.
Multiple media organizations, citing anonymous sources, named the suspect as Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia. Green’s brother told the Washington Post that his sibling struggled with drug use and paranoia and his family worried about his mental state, Reuters reported.
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Police in the Californian city of Orange reported a shooting on Wednesday with “multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,” and local news media outlets said four people were killed before a suspect was arrested.
Few official details of the violence in the city south of Los Angeles were immediately available, but the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) and television station KNBC-TV reported that in addition to the four dead, two people were wounded by gunfire.
Reuters stated that reporting the incident on its official Facebook page, the Orange Police Department said its officers arrived at about 5:30 p.m. local time “as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities.”
The police statement said an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and that the situation had since been “stabilized” with no further threat to the public, Reuters reported.
KNBC-TV reported the shooting erupted at a business complex in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The television station and CNS reported that the dead included a child. Various news outlets also reported that the shooter was among those injured.
The violence marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States over the past two weeks, Reuters reported.
Eight people were shot to death by a gunman who went on a rampage at three day spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. And 10 people were killed on March 22 when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The lone suspects in both those shootings were arrested.
Reacting on Twitter to Wednesday’s events in Orange, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the latest bloodshed “horrifying and heartbreaking.”
