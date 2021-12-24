Latest News
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual press conference on Thursday said that Afghanistan needs economic assistance, which, first of all, should be provided by the US and NATO that have been in this country for the past two decades, Tass news reported.
“Now, it is necessary to provide assistance to the Afghan people. And this should be done, first of all, by those countries, which have caused such enormous damage to the Afghan economy and society. Those who have been there for 20 years, destroyed the economy, need to provide assistance first,” Putin said quoted by Tass.
Putin said that Russia will do everything for Afghanistan that “depends on us.”
Putin stated: “First of all, Afghanistan’s funds need to be unfrozen by foreign banks, primarily US ones, in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people to the full extent, otherwise [the country] is likely to face famine and other severe consequences which will affect the neighboring states.”
His comments comes a day after the UN Security Council adopted the resolution authorizing the allocation of money from frozen financial assets to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. All 15 Security Council members upheld this document. This refers to the funds belonging to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as well as to the IEA representatives. The resolution remains valid for one year, while in December 2022, the UN Security Council will consider its possible extension.
The United States formally exempted on Wednesday U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the IEA from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported.
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, two of the licenses allow U.S. officials and those of certain international organizations, such as the United Nations, to engage in transactions involving the IEA or Haqqani Network for official business.
A third license gives non-governmental organizations (NGOs) protection from U.S. sanctions on the IEA and the Haqqani Network for work on certain activities, including humanitarian projects.
Latest News
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Reuters quoting diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.
After talks between committees from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership, the sources told Anadolu Agency.
According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on Dec. 7, Reuters reported.
A joint committee consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials would visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday to discuss the deal with the interim government of the country, as well as the demands and expectations of the Afghan side, Reuters reported.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over power in August and the US troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before leaving the country.
Latest News
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday welcomed the adoption of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that allows a humanitarian exception in the UN sanctions regime applicable in Afghanistan.
UNAMA said on Twitter that it welcomed the UNSC decision of facilitating the delivery of urgent humanitarian help to millions in need in the country.
The mission urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) authorities and international community to “accelerate necessary next steps to support needs and rights of Afghan people, including the broader, underlying, economic crisis impacting society.”
The Security Council resolution exempts humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan from sanctions against designated leaders of the IEA and associated entities.
The statement came as UN agencies, aid organizations and a number of non-governmental organizations are racing against time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans as winter settles in.
Latest News
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirms that IEA forces have prevented an attack on the General Directorate of Passports.
Aqil Jan Ezam, the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said that on Thursday afternoon, an assailant wanted to enter the passport department, but was identified and targeted by the forces.
He did not say whether the suspected attacker had been a suicide bomber or not.
But Ezam stressed that no one was injured in the incident.
However an explosion took place at the time of the incident, according to the General Directorate of Passports.
Based on the new passport office times, Thursdays are set aside to only deal with passport applications for IEA forces.
So far no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the planned attack.
Bangladesh ferry fire kills 38 people
Two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatari and Turkish officials to meet over Kabul airport plans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
-
Business4 days ago
Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi hails OIC meeting on Afghanistan a success