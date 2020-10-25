Featured
Putin says US troops withdrawal ‘creates many risks’
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the continued presence of American troops in Afghanistan is beneficial for overall security and that a troop withdrawal “creates many risks”.
“Initially, we backed US forces’ presence in Afghanistan and earlier voted in favor of a respective UN Security Council resolution. I still believe that US presence in Afghanistan does not run counter to our external interests,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
“On the contrary, when it was announced that the Americans are preparing to withdraw their military contingent – yes, our official position is that maybe this creates additional conditions for a kind of Afghan reconciliation – but I personally think that this creates many risks,” Putin said.
“First, we will have to spend more to maintain stability and second, no matter what, still US presence in Afghanistan contributes to stability in the country and their exit creates risks,” he said.
Putin said the two countries were “cooperating” with each other.
According to Putin, the US share data on anti-terror with Russia. “We view the Americans’ effort in Afghanistan as an anti-terrorist effort,” Putin stressed.
“They hand over and repeatedly handed over [data] to us. I thanked incumbent President [Donald Trump] because information that we received from America helped us prevent several terrorist acts in Russia,” Putin said.
“In our turn, we are trying to do the same and we have such an agreement with the incumbent US president that if this information emerges, we will share it and help each other.”.
Featured
Death toll from Kabul suicide bombing climbs to 24
Featured
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on Saturday night after defeating his rival Justin Gaethje in a second-round submission win in Abu Dhabi.
Reuters reported that the Russian’s many fans had questioned if he would have the heart for the fight against Gaethje following the death of his father Abdulmanap in July from complications caused by COVID-19.
But, following his win, he left his gloves in the octagon, fulfilling a promise to his mother.
“I talked to my mother three days (ago). She didn’t want me to go fight without (my) father, but I promised her it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this,” an emotional Khabib said.
His father had tutored him in combat sports from an early age and was in his corner in Abu Dhabi in September 2019 when Khabib choked out Dustin Poirier, on that occasion using a rear-naked choke in another successful title defense, Reuters reported.
“It was my last fight. I know only one thing I want from the UFC – you guys have to put me number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this,” Khabib said.
The 32-year-old notched up 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins.
He competed in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he was the UFC Lightweight Champion from April 2018 until his retirement.
Featured
NDS claims to have killed key al-Qaeda leader in Ghazni province
Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) said its special forces killed a key al-Qaeda member in an operation in Ghazni province.
In a post on Twitter, the NDS said: “As a result of NDS special force unit operation in Ghazni province an al-Qaeda key member for Indian sub-continent, Abu Muhsen al-Masri was killed.”
Al-Masri, an Egyptian national was believed to be the “second-in-command” in al-Qaeda and had been on the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted Terrorist list.
He was charged in the US with conspiring to kill US nationals and providing resources to a foreign terrorist organization.
Rahmatullah Nabil, the former director of the NDS, said Sunday that al-Masri and some other members of al-Qaeda had frequently traveled between Shawwal Valley and Ghazni over the past few weeks.
He suggested that it could be related to a possible al-Qaeda attack.
According to him, key members of al-Qaeda had also been traveling to Zabul, Logar, and Paktika provinces.
He said the al-Qaeda members had been holding “secret meetings with unknown people” in Shawwal Valley and stated if the Taliban are sincere about the peace process they should “prevent this attack”.
Putin says US troops withdrawal ‘creates many risks’
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
Death toll from Kabul suicide bombing climbs to 24
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Australia Test against Afghanistan on hold due to COVID-19
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Current situation of the Afghan peace process
Tahawol: Second VP warns Taliban
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
Trending
- Latest News2 days ago
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
- Featured1 day ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Featured4 days ago
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
- Featured5 days ago
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad
- Featured4 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
- Featured3 days ago
Two Romanian soldiers wounded in Kandahar IED explosion
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
- Featured1 day ago
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’